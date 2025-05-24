Fiona Phillips makes first public appearance in over a year following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Fiona Phillips has been seen in public for the first time in over a year.

The 64-year-old presenter and GMTV favourite was photographed ahead of the release of her new book, Remember When: My Life with Alzheimer’s.

Fiona has largely stepped back from public life following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

She was last seen at the funeral of Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway’s late husband Derek Draper in early 2024.

Her latest appearance comes ahead of the publication of her memoir, due in July.

Fiona confirms book will share her experience with Alzheimer’s

© Pan Macmillan A new photo of Fiona Phillips has been released ahead of her book

The former GMTV star is set to open up about her life with the condition in her new book.

Speaking earlier this year, she explained: "I hope this book can show people a little about what it is like to live with Alzheimer's. How frightening and confusing it is."

She added: "But also how much life can still bring joy and be valued. And if you or someone you love is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, I hope this book brings you some comfort. I want you to know, you are not alone."

Martin Frizell steps down from ITV to care for Fiona

© Shutterstock Fiona Phillips has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Fiona’s husband, Martin Frizell, stepped down from his role as editor of ITV’s This Morning earlier this year.

He said his decision was based on changing family priorities.

Martin said: "Next year I'm expecting my family priorities to change, so I need to free up time for them."

He also confirmed he had assisted Fiona in writing the book and will contribute his own reflections.

The couple have been married for 26 years.

Alzheimer’s diagnosis confirmed in 2023

© Shutterstock Fiona Phillips at Derek Draper's funeral

Fiona went public with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2023, one year after being formally diagnosed in 2022.

She initially believed her symptoms were linked to the menopause and described dealing with "brain fog and anxiety".

Her decision to speak out was praised at the time. Fiona had previously cared for both her parents during their own battles with dementia.

Not the first time she’s shared her family story

© Shutterstock Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attending the No Time to Die premiere

Fiona has been raising awareness of Alzheimer’s for years.

She fronted two documentaries on the topic – Mum, Dad, Alzheimer's And Me in 2009 and My Family And Alzheimer's in 2010.

Both explored the personal impact of the disease, as well as the lack of support for carers and families.

She has also spoken in Parliament about dementia and participated in awareness campaigns.

Clinical trials and ongoing treatment

© Getty Fiona Phillips attends the funeral of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin Church

Fiona confirmed she had taken part in medical trials at University College Hospital, London.

She has remained vocal about the urgent need for progress on dementia care and funding.

She said: "It's devastated my family and it's the biggest health and social care challenge we face as a country."

She has pledged to keep speaking out despite the personal toll of the disease.

A familiar face on morning TV

© Leon Neal Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell walking together in London

Fiona was a regular fixture on GMTV between 1993 and 2008.

She later appeared in documentaries and presented episodes of Panorama, before stepping away from television in 2018.

She left her role following struggles with anxiety, something she has also spoken about publicly.

She has not returned to regular broadcasting since her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Public support expected for new memoir

© Getty Fiona shares two sons with her husband

Fiona’s return to the public eye has already been met with warmth and support.

Her book is expected to offer a detailed account of her early symptoms, diagnosis, and the challenges of daily life.

There will also be input from Martin, who has spent over a decade as a key figure at ITV and has now stepped back to prioritise his family.

The memoir will likely resonate with many families affected by dementia.

Her decision to share her story, just as she did with her parents, shows the same commitment to public service that defined her career.

Fiona Phillips’s memoir Remember When: My Life with Alzheimer’s will be published in July 2025.