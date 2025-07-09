Tori Kelly expecting first child with famous husband

Singer Tori Kelly celebrated incredible news with her husband André Murillo on Wednesday, revealing that the couple were expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Tori posted a video of the pair looking loved up in various clips as she showcased her growing baby bump.

Baby on board

The video was set to one of Tori's unreleased songs, and quickly garnered thousands of likes and celebratory comments from friends and fans.

"Congratulations! May God bless you and your beautiful family forever and always…such a stunning announcement," wrote Khloé Kardashian, while fellow musician Alessia Cara added, "Ahhh! Congrats you two."

The 32-year-old opened up about their new chapter in an interview with People, sharing that they were "so grateful" to welcome a baby into their lives.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tori announced her pregnancy on Wednesday

"This year has already been full of highs — getting to perform in stadiums all summer, writing the most personal songs of my career and now getting to start a family with my amazing husband," she said.

"We are just so grateful for what's to come and can't wait to meet this little gift from God."

Tori is currently touring with Ed Sheeran in Europe, marking almost ten years since their first collaboration on the smash-hit duet "I Was Made For Loving You".

© Getty Images for dcp The couple began dating in 2016

She has been married to her German basketball player husband since 2018, and the pair appear more in love than ever as they prepare to welcome their first child.

André previously played college basketball in the US before landing a spot with the Hamburg Towers and the Rostock Seawolves in Germany. He retired from the sport in 2019 following a career-ending injury, and remains his wife's biggest cheerleader.

Tori's health battle

© Instagram/Tori Kelly The singer shared a statement on social media after being hospitalized

The former American Idol star endured a harrowing health battle after she collapsed in July 2023 while out to dinner with friends.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered life-threatening blood clots, just days before her new EP was due for release.

"That moment was so surreal," she told People. "I'm in the hospital and I just remember saying to everyone, 'Hey, I'm getting out of here, right? I got stuff to do. My EP is coming out in a few days.' They were like, 'Probably not. We need to keep you here, make sure you're good.'"

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tori began her tour just three weeks later

Thankfully she made a full recovery and was able to embark on her North American tour just three weeks later. At the time, she shared a statement with fans updating them on her sudden health battle.

"Hi friends…as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," she wrote via Instagram.

"I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

© Getty Images André thanked fans for their well-wishes

"I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she concluded.

Her husband also shared an emotional update with fans, thanking them for their well-wishes and prayers. "I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has prayed for Tori and sent any ounce of love her way," he wrote on social media.

"I believe it moved mountains. Fear gripped me hard but God is bigger than my fears. I can never thank you all enough. Tori is doing much better and I believe you all have something to do with that."