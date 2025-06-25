Hailey Bieber reveals unexpected milestone for baby Jack Blues

Hailey Bieber revealed that her son Jack, whom she shares with her husband Justin Bieber, had reached a major milestone in a sweet social media update on Tuesday.

The proud mother shared a photo of their matching lunches on her Instagram story, with cottage cheese, chicken meatballs, eggs and avocado being the meal of the day. "Jack and I eat the same lunches now," she wrote above the snap.

Embracing motherhood

© Instagram Hailey shared that Jack had graduated from eating baby food

While the entrepreneur and her husband have shared a myriad of photos of their 10-month-old son since his birth in August 2024, the couple have worked to keep his face hidden, sharing their desire to keep him out of the public eye.

"We don't take him to a lot of places," Hailey told Vogue. "We don't want anyone to…I mean, you've just got to see how invasive it all is. It feels mean to put a baby into that." She added that Jack was her biggest priority, and "the most important thing to me" in the candid interview.

The model has embraced the highs and lows of motherhood since Jack's birth, sharing that having a baby had been her "biggest teacher so far" and "the biggest teacher in my relationship".

On the rocks

© Getty The couple have been married for almost seven years

While Hailey and Justin have been married for almost seven years, fans speculated that their romance was on the rocks after she was spotted out and about without her wedding ring in recent days.

This comes after Justin made a series of emotional and erratic social media posts, with the star appearing increasingly wan during public outings.

The "Baby" singer sparked outrage when he congratulated his wife on her Vogue cover in May, missing the mark with a bizarre story about one of their marital spats.

© Instagram Justin has since deleted his comments

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue," he wrote. "Yikes I know, so mean, For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even."

"I think as we mature we realize that we're not helping anything by getting even, we're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection. So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken," he concluded.

Shutting out the noise

© Instagram The couple welcomed Jack in August 2024

While Hailey did not comment on her husband's post, she shared in her Vogue interview that people had held a microscope up to their relationship from the very beginning.

"I thought seven years in it would've [died down] already, and it hasn't. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no," she told the publication. "So I guess these [expletive] are going to be mad."

She added that having a child had drastically changed her relationship with Justin. "You see your partner so differently," the 28-year-old explained. "I think you empathize with your parents a lot more. There's so much perspective that comes with it."

To learn more about Hailey's motherhood journey, watch below...