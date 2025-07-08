Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara, 7, has the sweetest reaction to dad's victory

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic's daughter Tara was the star of the show at her father's Wimbledon match over the weekend, stealing hearts with her adorable display after his incredible win.

The Serbian star, who celebrated his 100th Wimbledon singles win, was more than happy to give his seven-year-old the spotlight as she showcased her sweet dance moves for the crowd.

Happy dance

When asked what his newest celebratory dance was after he beat Miomir Kecmanović in the match, Novak asked Tara to demonstrate 'Pumpa', an energetic dance that saw her pump her arms to the floor, to the sky, and to either side.

"It's called 'Pumpa' in our language and 'Pump It Up' in English. There's a song [that I dance to] with my kids," he explained, before pointing to Tara's moves. "Look, my daughter's doing it right now. You want to show it, darling? You want to show how it goes?" he added.

Tara gave the crowd a demonstration, much to the delight of her dad. "She's the master. It's a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully, we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon," he said.

A budding star

© Getty Images Novak welcomed Tara with his wife Jelena

Novak is also the proud father of 10-year-old Stefan, whom he welcomed with his wife Jelena. While Stefan has shown an interest in tennis, Tara couldn't be less engaged during her dad's games, and was even seen reading a book during one of his Wimbledon matches in 2024.

"I was very happy when I saw that, and sad at the same time. My tennis doesn't make her excited so much...she needs to grab a book to entertain herself," he said in an interview with the Tennis Channel.

He previously shared that his daughter was "not into tennis at all" and loved to dance instead. "She's into ballet and gymnastics. You know, she's a really cute girl. She keeps me grounded and humble, and she spins me around every single day," Novak said at a press conference for the 2023 Australian Open.

Mini-me

© Getty Images Stefan is a budding tennis star

Meanwhile, Stefan is giving Novak a run for his money on the court after falling in love with tennis.

"I'm not forcing him to play tennis. I never did that, not a single day have I told him that he has to do this," he said in a 2022 press conference. "It's really only his pure desire to step onto the court. So if he wants to embark on this journey, I guess I have to embark with him too."

"He likes to intimidate me on the court with finishing the swing here," he explained in an interview with the ATP Tour. "He knows I don't like that particularly."

© Anadolu via Getty Images The 38-year-old celebrated his 100th Wimbledon singles win

"I'm trying to teach him to finish the hand here, the swing over the shoulder. He does that but he does this as well. Whenever he does that he always laughs because he knows. We have these kind of funny moments on the court."

Novak will take on 23-year-old Italian star Flavio Cobolli in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, set to take place on July 9.

