Dave Grohl and wife put on united front in rare appearance since secret love child

Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum appear to be putting their marriage woes behind them after putting on a united front at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The long-time couple made a rare appearance together on day three of the tennis tournament, 10 months after the Foo Fighters frontman revealed he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

United front

Dave and Jordyn were pictured walking side-by-side at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, flashing smiles to the cameras as they made their way to their seats.

Both looked smart for the occasion, with Dave wearing a navy suit and tie while Jordyn opted for a similar look in a light peach suit with wide-legged pants and a tailored jacket.

© WireImage Dave and Jordyn put on a united front

It is the first time the couple has been pictured together in months after keeping a low profile since Dave welcomed a daughter with another woman.

In September 2024, Dave released a statement to announce he had welcomed a baby girl. He did not share the identity of his daughter's mother nor the name of his newborn.

Secret love child

© WireImage Dave put an affectionate arm around his wife

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote on Instagram.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing all I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

However, in February, Los Angeles-based rock fan, Jennifer Young, 38, confirmed to the Post that she is the mother of Dave's fourth child..

© WireImage Dave and Jordyn haven't been seen together much in public

According to the publication, Jennifer and Dave's daughter was born on August 1, 2024, and she has her father's last name

Jennifer admitted that she didn't want to reveal their child's name "because there's some really angry fans." She added that "protecting her identity is really important." It is unknown how Jennifer and Dave met.

Following the bombshell revelation, Dave and Jordyn were not seen together for five months, sparking rumors that they were ending their 22-year marriage.

© Getty Images Dave welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage

However, they were pictured together for the first time in February, and then again in March when they enjoyed a lunch date with friends.



According to reports, while Jordyn was devastated by Dave's affair, she decided to stand by him and work on their marriage.

Dave married Jordyn on August 2, 2003, and they have three daughters: Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and 10-year-old Ophelia.

© Getty Images Dave and Jordyn share three daughters

The musician and Jordyn met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar, but Dave once revealed that their romance got off to a rocky start, because when they first began dating, he decided that he "wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling".

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again,'" he told ELLE.