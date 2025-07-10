Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills pictured with her rarely-seen partner

Sir Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills was snapped with her rarely-seen partner, Mick Dickman, at The Flying Dutchman premiere in Vienna on Wednesday.

Heather, 57, cut a glamorous figure in a bold sequinned jumpsuit as she posed alongside her actor husband, 39, at St. Margarethen Quarry.

"Quick timeout from work courtesy of the virtuoso that is @serafindaniel," Mick wrote in a carousel of images he shared on Instagram from the evening.

© StarpixAPA-PictureDesk/Shutterstock Heather Mills and her partner Mike Dickman appeared in Vienna for the premiere

Though Heather keeps her marriage largely out of the spotlight, she occasionally gushes about her husband. During an appearance on Lorraine last year, she said:

"I don't really talk about him because I really respect people's privacy, but yeah, met on a train. It doesn't have to be a dating app, just go and chat to people."

© Instagram Heather first met Mick back in 2019

The couple began dating in spring 2019, and Mick, who is 17 years her junior, proposed in 2020. Before this, Heather was famously married to Paul McCartney, after meeting by chance at the Pride of Britain Awards in 1999.

© Getty Images Heather Mills was previously married to Paul McCartney

She had her leg amputated after a car accident in 1993 and was later diagnosed with Lyme disease following a humanitarian mission to Cambodia with Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in 1999.

Her shared passion for charity work ultimately led to a romance with the former Beatle. "I thought he was very cute, but it didn't enter my head that he fancied me," she later recalled.

© WireImage The couple divorced in 2006

The couple were engaged shortly after meeting and tied the knot in front of 300 guests at a church on the grounds of Ireland's 17th-century Castle Leslie on 11 June 2002.

Just four years later, their marriage ended in a bitter divorce, with a joint statement citing that they had "found it increasingly difficult to maintain a normal relationship with constant intrusion into our private lives."

Paul McCartney’s tour plans for 2025

As for her ex-husband, Paul McCartney, the 83-year-old is reportedly preparing to take his Got Back tour on the road again this year.

On Wednesday, he posted an Instagram Story featuring two guitar picks, one reading 'Paul McCartney' and the other 'Got Back In 2025', along with a sign-up link.

© Getty Images Paul McCartney has revealed tour dates for his North America leg of his Got Back tour

Then, on Thursday, he revealed a swathe of North American tour dates for this autumn. Besides his surprise pop-up shows at New York’s legendary Bowery Ballroom in February, this marks the Beatles legend’s first full U.S. tour in four years.