Sir Paul McCartney's handsome grandson is dating Bill Gates' daughter and they make a striking couple
Sir Paul McCartney, Bill Gates, Phoebe Gates split image

Sir Paul McCartney's handsome grandson is dating Bill Gates' daughter—see striking couple in photos

The Beatles legend and Microsoft billionaire have a family connection 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Phoebe Gates has confirmed she's dating Sir Paul McCartney's grandson, Arthur Donald.

The daughter of Bill Gates has kept her romance with Arthur off the radar but after graduating from Stanford University on June 15, she finally went public with their romance. 

Phoebe shared snapshots from her milestone day with NYLON and included an image of Donald carrying her barefoot and also posing alongside her for a cute snapshot. She wrote a lengthy essay, in which she confirmed they are an item. 

 "My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony," she quipped while on the other, she added: "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely." 

Despite making a red carpet appearance together and taking a Parisian vacation last year Phoebe - who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in human biology - declined to comment on whether they were dating when interviewed by Bustle in March 2024.

Phoebe Gates attends the Kering Foundation Second Annual Caring For Women Dinner © Paul Morigi
Phoebe graduated from college and confirmed her romance with Arthur

Who is Arthur Donald?

Arthur is the oldest grandson of Paul and his ex-wife, Linda McCartney. Their daughter Mary McCartney and her ex-husband, Alistair Donald, welcomed Arthur in April 1993. 

Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend Arthur at the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" held at MOMA on January 23, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Phoebe and Arthur at the premiere in January 2024 in New York

Unlike his famous grandfather, not much is known about Arthur. But People reported he studied at university in London before moving stateside and earning a place at Yale University where he studied history. 

Arthur was previously linked to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter, Ava. 

How did they meet?

While details of their initial connection remain private, they may have been set up by his aunt, designer Stella McCartney. 

Phoebe Gates on vacation in Paris with Arthur Donald© Instagram
Phoebe Gates on vacation in Paris with Arthur Donald

Phoebe's mom, Melinda Gates, has been friends with Stella for years and Phoebe had high hopes of one day meeting her. 

"I've been asking my mom forever and ever if I could meet with her," she told Women's Wear Daily in 2022. 

Paul McCartney with his sister Mary McCartney and Arthur Donald© Dave Benett
Paul McCartney with his sister Mary McCartney and Arthur Donald

While studying in London and interning for British Vogue, she finally got her chance. 

Phoebe said she had a "connection," with Stella and explained it to the outlet.

Stella McCartney attends the Stella McCartney "Get Back" Capsule Collection© Rich Fury
Stella McCartney is friends with Phoebe's mom Melinda Gates

 "I feel like because she’s been able to use the platform she had, because of who her dad is, and then she took that and instead of being like, 'oh, people define me by this,' she took it and she was like, 'OK, I have this immense privilege, now I'm going to use it to leverage something,' and what she chose to leverage is to launch a brand that is completely sustainable."

