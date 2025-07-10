Meet Paul McCartney's 5 kids - including his lookalike musician son

Sir Paul McCartney is undoubtedly the most famous member of his household, but his children have just as much talent as their dad.

The Beatles legend is a proud father to five kids: Heather, 62, Mary, 55, Stella, 53, James, 47, whom he welcomed with his late ex-wife, Linda McCartney, and Beatrice, 21, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Heather Mills.

Paul is now married to Nancy Shevell, and they do not have any kids together, but the singer "loves being a dad" and is always available to his children.

"They don't need so much guidance these days, but if there's ever a problem, I'm very happy to be the guy they come to," he wrote on his website.

"So, that's largely the thing of being a dad. You're just there to help, and I suppose have fun with – we do have a lot of fun. Now they're older, we can have a drink together, for instance!"

Meet Paul's five children below.

1/ 5 © Cummings Archives Heather McCartney Heather was born to Linda and her ex-husband, Joseph Melville See Jr., on December 31, 1962, in Tucson, Arizona. Following her parents' divorce when she was three, Heather was adopted by Paul around the time he married Linda on March 2, 1969. Heather has largely stayed out of the spotlight but followed her parents with a creative career and is an established potter after studying printing at the Photographers' Workshop and then pottery and design. She launched her own line of houseware products, called Heather McCartney Designs, and once revealed her biggest inspirations are: "My mom and dad. My brother and sisters, completely."

2/ 5 © Dave Benett Mary McCartney Linda and Paul welcomed daughter Mary on August 28, 1969, in London. Mary is a successful photographer, having fallen in love with the art form at a young age after being introduced to it by her mother. Her work has featured in galleries worldwide and various publications, including GQ, Vogue, and Rolling Stone. In 2015, Mary photographed Queen Elizabeth to commemorate her record-breaking reign. Mary is also a filmmaker and cookbook author, having published several vegan cookbooks, and is the host of her own Food Network show, Mary McCartney Serves It Up. She has four sons: Arthur and Elliot, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Alistair Donald, and Sam and Sid, with her husband, filmmaker Simon Aboud.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Stella McCartney Perhaps Paul and Linda's most famous child is their daughter, Stella, who was born in London on September 13, 1971. Stella is a hugely successful fashion designer and began designing her own clothes when she was just 12. She studied at London's prestigious Central Saint Martins after interning with Christian LaCroix in Paris when she was 16. In 1997, at just 26, she was the creative director of Chloé before she went on to launch her own eponymous line in 2001. In 2018, Stella designed Meghan Markle's wedding reception dress following her nuptials to Prince Harry. Stella is married to Alasdhair Willis, and together they have four children: sons Miller and Beckett and daughters Bailey and Reiley.

4/ 5 © Getty Images James McCartney Paul and Linda welcomed their only son on September 12, 1977, in London. James is the spitting image of his father, and like him, he pursued a music career. James is a singer-songwriter and musician. He released three EPs before his debut album, Me, in 2013, which was co-produced by his dad. The duo has collaborated on several projects, including Paul's solo albums Flaming Pie and Driving Rain, in which James co-wrote some of the songs and played drums and guitar on a few tracks. Despite his life in the limelight, James is relatively private about his personal life and reportedly has no children nor is he married.