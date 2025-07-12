Lisa Faulkner and John Torode break silence on Gregg Wallace's sacking in joint post

John Torode and Gregg Wallace were once one of the best-known presenting duos in the UK thanks to their chemistry on MasterChef. However, since allegations came out against Gregg, John has distanced himself from his former co-star.

An investigation into Gregg's behaviour has led to him being sacked by the BBC and banned from hosting programmes on the network. It's not just John who fell out with Gregg, as the star's wife, Lisa Faulkner, was also reported to have been feuding with the former greengrocer.

The pair remained silent about Gregg's departure from the network, but on Friday they shared a joint message. However, the pair chose to focus on their own careers as opposed to their former co-star.

The couple, who have been married for five years, shared a clip from their Weekend Kitchen show, where the couple made several delicious-looking rice dishes.

A caption on the post read: "Back with another episode of Weekend Kitchen tomorrow with all things rice!

Gregg has now been dropped by the BBC

"Get ready to celebrate the humble and low-cost staple that is rice, with gloriously good Thai mango sticky rice, Thai beef salad with roasted rice dressing and crispy Persian rice with spiced chicken! Hope you like rice as much as we do! Every Saturday at 11:40am on ITV!"

Fans likewise paid no heed to the ongoing scandal and instead focused on the recipes shown, with one enthusing: "Love your Persian rice my mother used to make it often, she learnt how to when she was a domestic for a Persian family back in the 1950's."

Lisa and John have been married for five years

A second added: "I love how even John being a top class chef is so pleased with himself when the recipe has worked out," and a third commented: "I love how accessible your recipes are."

Thoughts on Gregg's replacement

During the investigation into his behaviour, Gregg was dropped from the popular BBC show, being replaced by food critic Grace Dent.

John was thrilled with the choice, saying: "I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges."

Grace will be replacing Gregg on the show

"Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges," he continued.

"The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise make Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as a judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series."