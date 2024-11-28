Gregg Wallace to 'step away' from major BBC show amid investigation

Gregg Wallace will step away from his role as host of the BBC's MasterChef as historical allegations of misconduct are investigated.

The decision was confirmed by Banijay UK, the production company behind the popular cooking competition.

Allegations of misconduct

The allegations date back to 2018 and involve claims that the 60-year-old made inappropriate comments to a female colleague while working on the BBC panel show Impossible Celebrities.

According to The Sun, Gregg was accused of discussing his sex life in front of a woman working on the show. Sources claimed the behaviour left the production staff "mortified", and they informed the BBC's top brass what happened.

An unnamed insider alleged that the MasterChef presenter viewed his actions as "banter" but described the comments as "consistent and inappropriate." The complaints were reportedly escalated to senior BBC management at the time.

Gregg Wallace's response

The MasterChef host has denied the claims and took to Instagram to address the allegations. Gregg said that the story "was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC and the outcome of that was that I hadn't said anything sexual."

In a second story, Gregg defended his character, emphasising his commitment to his wife Anna, whom he married in 2016. "Nobody six years ago accused me of flirting with anybody or hitting on anybody," he said. "I have always been true to my wife Anna."

He added: "I've never flirted or hit on anybody in the twelve years I've been with my wife. It's important that people understand that."

BBC's stance on the allegations

The BBC has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said: "Whilst we do not comment on individuals, if issues are raised, they are dealt with swiftly and appropriately at the time. We do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behaviour and have robust processes in place."

Gregg has not issued further comments beyond his Instagram posts.

A turbulent time for the BBC

The allegations against the father of two add to what has been a challenging year for the BBC. Earlier in 2024, former news presenter Huw Edwards received a suspended sentence for child sex abuse image offences.

In August, Jermaine Jenas, a presenter for The One Show, was dismissed following complaints about workplace conduct.

Despite these controversies, Gregg remains one of the most recognisable faces on British television, known for his enthusiastic hosting style and long-running partnership with John Torode on MasterChef.

For now, his future with the series remains uncertain as the investigation continues.