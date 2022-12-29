Inside Lisa Faulkner's romantic beach getaway with husband John Torode The duo tied the knot in 2019

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode shared a glimpse inside their romantic beach trip to Sussex on Thursday.

Exclusive: Lisa Faulkner reflects on her blended family as she opens up about marriage to John Torode

Over on Instagram, Lisa, 50, posted a carousel of heartwarming photos including numerous loved-up selfies alongside her husband, John.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode share rare date video as they celebrate exciting news

Loading the player...

From crisp dog walks with their adorable pet pooch to sunset beach strolls and cosy nights inside, the lovebirds appeared to end the festive period on a high note.

SEE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's family life: Everything you need to know

READ: Lisa Faulkner sets pulses racing in sizzling leopard-print bikini during romantic getaway

"What a lovely time away we have had @johntorodecooks time to sit and reflect and chat and walk and read and eat and laugh and chat some more and just chill," Lisa penned alongside her snapshots.

The couple paused for a romantic selfie

She went on to say: "To wake up with this view rain or shine was a real tonic and I feel very relaxed and full of thanks and joy. Camber sands I love you. @camberholidaycottages fantastic! Not an ad, just amazing."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one remarking: "You both always look so happy and contented," whilst another follower gushed: "We've recently moved to just along the coast. Can't beat a beach stroll to clear the mind."

"Looks heavenly," penned a third, and a fourth added: "Looks wonderful, delighted you guys had a lovely time."

John and Lisa enjoyed a restful trip

Lisa and John's blissful holiday comes after the duo celebrated three years of marriage. Back in October, the former EastEnders actress uploaded a throwback snap from their wedding reception, giving fans another glimpse of her second wedding gown.

In the caption, she gushed: "Happy anniversary my @johntorodecooks… 3 wonderful years married to you. What a beautiful wedding.

"Have sat and looked at our wedding video and the happiness in everyone’s faces. You bring me so much joy. I love you so very much. Thank you for being my husband."

Lisa penned a heartfelt tribute

Echoing his wife's sweet post, the MasterChef judge remarked: "Happy anniversary my incredibly wonderful wife @lisafaulknercooks. I love you [heart emojis]."

The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged four years later. They tied the knot in a beautiful autumnal wedding in 2019, just months before the nation went into lockdown.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.