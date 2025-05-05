Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Billie Lourd's famous family, including late mom Carrie Fisher, iconic grandparents, plus her renowned in-laws
Subscribe
Billie Lourd's famous family, including late mom Carrie Fisher, iconic grandparents, plus her renowned in-laws
Billie Lourd attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Billie Lourd's famous family, including late mom Carrie Fisher, iconic grandparents, plus her renowned in-laws

The Star Wars actress is now a mom herself

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Billie Lourd is keeping her mother's legacy alive on Star Wars Day, as she does each year, sharing a photo of her two children watching their late grandmother as Princess Leia.

The actress, 32, comes from an illustrious family of stars that extends far beyond just her Grammy-winning mother. In fact, her legacy even extends to her in-laws, the family of her husband Austin Rydell.

Learn more about Billie Lourd's family legacy below…

Billie Lourd's two children watch their grandmother Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia on a TV at home, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Billie's two children watch their grandmother Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia
Carrie fisher on the beach Golden Gate National Recreation Area, California, USA© Getty Images

Billie's parents, Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd

Billie's mother is legendary Star Wars star Carrie Fisher. While her best known credit remains Princess Leia, she also appeared in projects like Shampoo (1975), The Blues Brothers (1980), Hannah and her Sisters (1986), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and 30 Rock (2007), while also being an accomplished screenplay writer and author. She tragically passed away in 2016 aged 60.

Bryan Lourd attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Billie's parents, Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd

Billie's father is talent agent Bryan Lourd, now 64. He was in a relationship with Carrie when they welcomed Billie, but he now identifies as gay. He is the CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, one of if not the most renowned talent agency in Hollywood. He is now married to restaurateur and podcast host Bruce Bozzi and the adoptive father to his daughter.

American singer Eddie Fisher (1928 - 2010), circa 1960© Getty Images

Billie's grandparents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Through Carrie, Billie's grandparents are Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Eddie was a popular actor and singer during the 1950s and hosted The Eddie Fisher Show. However, his affair with Elizabeth Taylor led to the end of his marriage to Debbie and a decline in his career. Eddie passed away in 2010 at the age of 82 and welcomed four children.

Actress, singer and dancer Debbie Reynolds photographed in New York City in June 1976© Getty Images

Billie's grandparents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Debbie was one of the '50s and '60s' brightest Hollywood stars, with her credits including the likes of Singin' in the Rain (1952), How the West was Won (1962), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) and In & Out (1997), plus the Broadway revival of Irene in 1973, the Halloweentown film franchise and the TV show Will & Grace. She died in 2016 at age 84 the day after her daughter Carrie passed away.

Actor Christopher Rydell attends the 2009 "Project Save Our Surf" 1st Annual Surfathon and Oceana Awards at Shutters on the Beach Ballroom on April 5, 2009 in Santa Monica, California© Getty Images

Billie's father-in-law, Christopher Rydell

Billie's husband Austin's father is former actor Christopher Rydell, now 61. Christopher made one of his first screen appearances in his father's 1981 Oscar-winning film On Golden Pond, followed by several more credits in the '80s and '90s before his best known role, a leading turn in 1993's Trauma. His other best known credit, 1991's Oscar-nominated For the Boys. His last appearance on screen was in the 2010 movie Queen of the Lot.

Director Mark Rydell arrives at the opening night gala of the 2012 Catalina Film Festival at the Casino Theatre on May 4, 2012 in Catalina Island, California© Getty Images

Billie's grandparents-in-law, Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville

Through Christopher, Austin's grandparents are Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville. Mark, now 96, is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, his most notable works being The Fox (1967), The Reivers (1969), The Rose (1979) and On Golden Pond (1981), which won three Oscars and netted him a Best Director nod. His last project was 2006's Even Money. He welcomed three children through his two marriages.

Joanne Linville as Romulan Commander in the STAR TREK episode, "The Enterprise Incident." Original airdate, September 27, 1968, season 3, episode 3. Image is a screen grab© Getty Images

Billie's grandparents-in-law, Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville

His first wife was actress Joanne Linville, best known for her guest turn in a 1968 episode of Star Trek as a Romulan commander, as well as a 1961 episode of The Twilight Zone. She was also a famed teacher at the Stella Adler Academy, teaching acting to the likes of Mark Ruffalo. She passed away in 2021 at the age of 93.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More