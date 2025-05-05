Billie Lourd's famous family, including late mom Carrie Fisher, iconic grandparents, plus her renowned in-laws

Billie Lourd is keeping her mother's legacy alive on Star Wars Day, as she does each year, sharing a photo of her two children watching their late grandmother as Princess Leia.

The actress, 32, comes from an illustrious family of stars that extends far beyond just her Grammy-winning mother. In fact, her legacy even extends to her in-laws, the family of her husband Austin Rydell.

© Instagram Billie's two children watch their grandmother Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

© Getty Images Billie's parents, Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd Billie's mother is legendary Star Wars star Carrie Fisher. While her best known credit remains Princess Leia, she also appeared in projects like Shampoo (1975), The Blues Brothers (1980), Hannah and her Sisters (1986), When Harry Met Sally… (1989) and 30 Rock (2007), while also being an accomplished screenplay writer and author. She tragically passed away in 2016 aged 60.



Billie's father is talent agent Bryan Lourd, now 64. He was in a relationship with Carrie when they welcomed Billie, but he now identifies as gay. He is the CEO and co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, one of if not the most renowned talent agency in Hollywood. He is now married to restaurateur and podcast host Bruce Bozzi and the adoptive father to his daughter.



© Getty Images Billie's grandparents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Through Carrie, Billie's grandparents are Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Eddie was a popular actor and singer during the 1950s and hosted The Eddie Fisher Show. However, his affair with Elizabeth Taylor led to the end of his marriage to Debbie and a decline in his career. Eddie passed away in 2010 at the age of 82 and welcomed four children.



© Getty Images Billie's grandparents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Debbie was one of the '50s and '60s' brightest Hollywood stars, with her credits including the likes of Singin' in the Rain (1952), How the West was Won (1962), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) and In & Out (1997), plus the Broadway revival of Irene in 1973, the Halloweentown film franchise and the TV show Will & Grace. She died in 2016 at age 84 the day after her daughter Carrie passed away.



© Getty Images Billie's father-in-law, Christopher Rydell Billie's husband Austin's father is former actor Christopher Rydell, now 61. Christopher made one of his first screen appearances in his father's 1981 Oscar-winning film On Golden Pond, followed by several more credits in the '80s and '90s before his best known role, a leading turn in 1993's Trauma. His other best known credit, 1991's Oscar-nominated For the Boys. His last appearance on screen was in the 2010 movie Queen of the Lot.



© Getty Images Billie's grandparents-in-law, Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville Through Christopher, Austin's grandparents are Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville. Mark, now 96, is an acclaimed filmmaker and producer, his most notable works being The Fox (1967), The Reivers (1969), The Rose (1979) and On Golden Pond (1981), which won three Oscars and netted him a Best Director nod. His last project was 2006's Even Money. He welcomed three children through his two marriages.

