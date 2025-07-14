Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton 'grateful' as she marks slew of milestones
helen skelton walking in orange dress © Shutterstock

The BBC presenter is a doting mother of three

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
TV presenter and former Strictly contestant Helen Skelton has expressed her gratitude in a new post shared to mark a slew of milestones.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former Blue Peter star shared a poignant message which included references to her upcoming birthday, as well as the end of the school year.

"So much happening at this time of year…. Milestones coming thick and fast," Helen penned, before adding: "Hurtling towards the end of another school year, grateful for my squad."

helen skelton with daughter elsie on her shoulders© Instagram
The broadcast star included several sweet pictures of her daughter, Elsie

Alongside her message, Helen, who shares Louis, Ernie and Elsie with her ex-husband, Richie Myler, included a plethora of wholesome pictures and video clips documenting her summer so far.

helen skelton by pool with daughter in arms © Instagram
Helen Skelton is a doting mother of three

She included snapshots of her children, a precious clip of Elsie riding a bicycle, and finally a glamorous picture of herself rocking a black lace dress, cinched in at the waist with a chunky belt.

helen skelton posing in black lace dress© Instagram
Helen rocked a slinky lace dress which she styled with a chunky belt

Helen's fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with messages of support.

One wrote: "Great photos and great memories made", while a second chimed in: "The best summer fun. Making new memories", and a third sweetly commented: "Gorgeous family", followed by a red heart emoji.

The Morning Live presenter is gearing up for her 42nd birthday which falls on 19 July. Although we don't know how Helen plans to celebrate, we imagine it will be a low-key family affair.

Helen's family life

Helen is a doting mother to Ernie, Louis and Elsie whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple tied the knot in 2013, but later separated in 2022.

Helen couldn't be more oroud of her family © Instagram
Helen with her three children Ernie, Louis and Elsie

While the Countryfile host is typically private when it comes to her loved ones, she did reference her split from Richie in her autobiography titled, In My Stride.

"I was in shock," she penned. "I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn't see it coming and it sounds like a cliché, but that was me."

Helen's bond with Gethin Jones

The broadcast star has since grown close to her Morning Live star, Gethin Jones, with reports even speculating that a possible romance might be on the cards.

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live© BBC
Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones on Morning Live

While the pair haven't responded to swirling rumours about the nature of their bond, they've made no attempt to hide their admiration for one another.

Following their roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief in March, Gethin branded Helen a "superwoman," while Helen described Gethin as "some man", adding: "I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Gethin Jones thanks fans for 'love and support' after sharing exciting news with Morning Live's Helen Skelton

