Helen Skelton's private lounge where she single-handedly raises 3 children

There's always plenty of joy to go around in Helen's home and this was perfectly captured in this black-and-white photo of the family all piling in on one another. Although a lot of the room was obscured, a wooden unit was visible to the side of the carpeted room and a pillow could also be seen on the floor.
Alien son
Helen shared another black-and-white snap of her living space in 2024 with one of her sons playfully dressed up in an alien onesie. The youngster stood on a large square stool with his arms crossed. Helen lit her room with a chandelier and a separate candelabra on the wall, while her love of nature was seen with a picture of a cow hanging above a unit.
Elsie's birthday
Christmas at the Skeltons
Helen shared this adorable snap of her brood last year with the trio gathered around the Christmas tree. The impressive tree stretched up to the ceiling. The glimpse also allowed fans to see another piece of artwork in the star's Cumbrian home; this time featuring waves.
Half-term memories
In her first half-term break following her split from Richie, fans saw Helen chilling out on the sofa with her three children. There also appeared to be a small workspace in the background with a desk, while the television sat on a different unit.
Recent glimpse
The most recent glimpse inside Helen's living room revealed that the presenter was hanging up more paintings, with some black-and-white pictures by a white side door. The room was wood-panelled with a wooden side-table in the centre of the room, with young Elsie playing on it. The room also featured two sofas on opposite sides of the room and a grey armchair.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage