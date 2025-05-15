Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton's private lounge where she single-handedly raises three children
Helen Skelton's private lounge where she single-handedly raises 3 children

The Forever Home presenter is a doting mother to three children

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
Helen Skelton is known for her love of the outdoors and the Forever Home presenter has moved to Cumbria following her 2022 split from rugby player Richie Myler.

Helen isn't alone when it comes to her home, with the space lovingly filled by her three children: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three. The mother-of-three regularly shares insights into their adorable antics, many of which take place inside the family's living room or garden.

Scroll down to see Helen's beautiful living space with her adventurous bunch

Helen Skelton and her three children in a pile-up© Instagram

Family pile on

There's always plenty of joy to go around in Helen's home and this was perfectly captured in this black-and-white photo of the family all piling in on one another. Although a lot of the room was obscured, a wooden unit was visible to the side of the carpeted room and a pillow could also be seen on the floor.

A young boy in an alien onesie standing in a lounge© Instagram

Alien son

Helen shared another black-and-white snap of her living space in 2024 with one of her sons playfully dressed up in an alien onesie. The youngster stood on a large square stool with his arms crossed. Helen lit her room with a chandelier and a separate candelabra on the wall, while her love of nature was seen with a picture of a cow hanging above a unit.

Helen Skelton holding a baby girl in front of a table with party food© Instagram

Elsie's birthday

Three children by a Christmas tree© Instagram

Christmas at the Skeltons

Helen shared this adorable snap of her brood last year with the trio gathered around the Christmas tree. The impressive tree stretched up to the ceiling. The glimpse also allowed fans to see another piece of artwork in the star's Cumbrian home; this time featuring waves.

Helen Skelton with three children on a sofa - Helen is poking her tongue out© Instagram

Half-term memories

In her first half-term break following her split from Richie, fans saw Helen chilling out on the sofa with her three children. There also appeared to be a small workspace in the background with a desk, while the television sat on a different unit.

A young girl in a living room© Instagram

Recent glimpse

The most recent glimpse inside Helen's living room revealed that the presenter was hanging up more paintings, with some black-and-white pictures by a white side door. The room was wood-panelled with a wooden side-table in the centre of the room, with young Elsie playing on it. The room also featured two sofas on opposite sides of the room and a grey armchair.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter undergoes major transformation inside family home

