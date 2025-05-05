Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sophie Raworth's life away from the BBC cameras – from famous sister to private children
Sophie Raworth posing in an orange dress

Sophie Raworth's ultra private life away from BBC cameras - including famous sister

The BBC News presenter will present VE Day: The Nation Remembers

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
With her regular presenting stints on BBC News, as well as other standalone news segments, Sophie Raworth is a familiar face to many.

The star has been on our screens for major news events, including the death of the late Queen, the coronation of King Charles and the D-Day celebrations. But what do you actually know of the veteran broadcast journalist?

Away from the camera, the 56-year-old has a famous sister and the most romantic engagement story.

Sophie Raworth conducting a debate between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak© Getty Images
Sophie has been at the forefront of major new events

Read on for all you need to know…

Husband

Sophie has been married to real estate broker Richard Winter since 2003. Her beloved popped the question to her on her 35th birthday while they were enjoying a holiday along the Amalfi Coast.

The pair are believed to have known each other for years before dating, and Sophie once confessed that her partner was the only person to have broken up with her. A report in The Sun read: "During their first go at love, he ended the relationship - she said it was the only time she was dumped, normally being the heartbreaker herself."

Sophie Raworth in a blue dress with husband Richard Winter© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock
Richard popped the question during a romantic holiday

In 2005, the broadcaster revealed that she and her husband have traditional date nights, explaining: "Richard and I will go to see a film.

"I'm very choosy. What I like best are period films or clever dramas, something memorable and uplifting, such as Cinderella Man, which I saw recently."

Sophie Raworth and Richard Winter shaking King Charles' hand© Shutterstock
The couple regularly watch movies together

She added: "We'll eat at one of my favourite neighbourhood bistros, Aglio e Olio on London's Fulham Road. The owner is a tall, dark, charming Italian who always welcomes us and chats."

Children

Sophie and Richard share three children, daughters Ella and Georgia and son Oliver. Although the trio have grown up outside of the public eye, the broadcaster has spoken about her children before.

A keen marathon runner, Sophie revealed that she would often train alongside her children. "I love running with my children although I can't say they love running with me," she joked.

Sophie Raworth holding a medal following the London marathon© Getty Images
Sophie said her children had helped her in marathon training

"My son likes a run, but he beats me, which is annoying. The other two are older and they are not sure they want to be seen running with their mum."

In 2021, she revealed that Ella hoped to be a doctor, sharing an incredibly rare photo of the teenager as they donated blood together. "This is my daughter. She is 17 today," Sophie penned.

Sophie Raworth and her daughter donating blood© Instagram
Sophie's daughter hopes to become a doctor

"She wants to be a doctor and insisted that both her parents go and give blood with her for the first time. I don't like needles...at all. But the staff at @givebloodnhs at Westfield in Shepherds Bush were so lovely and reassuring. And it didn't hurt at all! Happy birthday Ella."

Famous sister

Sophie isn't the only star in her family as her younger sister, Kate, is a noted economist, who came up with the 'doughnut economic' model.

A diagram of the model, fittingly shaped as a doughnut, explains how the centre of the hole represents the life essentials that people lack while the other layers are planetary boundaries that could lead to an ecological collapse.

Kate Raworth delivering a talk© Getty Images
Sophie's sister is a famous economist

Praising her sister in 2022, Sophie wrote: "My brilliant sister Kate Raworth. Author of Doughnut Economics. She has just been awarded an honorary doctorate by the Belgian university @kuleuven for her work rethinking economics. Which is how I discovered she is Professor Kate Raworth! She’s so modest….she'd forgotten to tell me that."

