Gethin Jones' one-word verdict on Morning Live co-star Helen Skelton

Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have made no secret of their close friendship over the years. The pair, who are longtime pals, co-host the BBC's Morning Live together and have recently sparked romance rumours amid their touching comments about one another on social media.

Back in March, after the duo teamed up for a roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief, Gethin gave his verdict on Helen after her "unbelievable" performance in the 24-hour skating event, hailing her as a "superwoman".

Sharing his appreciation for his co-star, Gethin wrote: "And a little appreciation post for this super woman @helenskelton. Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on tv)."

He continued: "It says a lot that you can spend 24 hours nonstop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief. Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn't even come into mind."

Fans were quick to comment on the pair's chemistry, with one person writing: "You two belong together. Love you guys, epic challenge. A pleasure to watch you both despite your pain, amazing feat. Well done," while another added: "Cooooome on!!! It’s staring you both in the face!"

Inside Gethin and Helen's longtime friendship

Like Gethin, Helen has also been open about her appreciation of Gethin. After the roller disco challenge, Helen gushed over her co-star on social media.

© BBC/Comic Relief 2025/ Andrew Whitton Helen gushed over Gethin in a sweet Instagram post after their roller skating challenge

"My dear @gethincjones …. You are some man," penned the mum-of-three. "I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record, you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond.

"I can gush he doesn't read beyond one paragraph on an insta post," she added.

© BBC/Instagram The duo have been friends for years

Last year, the pair gave a joint interview, along with their Morning Live co-star Michelle Ackerley, with MailOnline, where Helen gave her verdict on why Gethin is single.

"You don't have to be single. You just have high standards," she said.

© Getty Images Helen and Gethin have sparked romance rumours with their close relationship

While Helen was previously married to rugby player Richie Myler, Gethin's last public relationship was with German model Katja Zwara, whom he split from in 2018. He also fuelled romance rumours with First Dates waitress Cici Coleman in 2023, although neither party spoke about the speculation.

Prior to that, Gethin dated opera singer Katherine Jenkins from 2007 to 2011, before entering a brief romance with TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014.