Helen Skelton just wore the denim shorts of summer 2025

Helen Skelton has just been snapped wearing the denim shorts of summer 2025.

Spotted leaving the BBC Morning Live Studios in Manchester, Helen was pictured wearing a chic sleeveless white top and a pair of dark-wash denim shorts. The TV presenter accessorised the look with a stylish tan-coloured belt and a matching leather bucket bag.

Although the boyish cut-outs may have once been relegated to BBQ dad attire, it appears that they are bang on trend this summer with celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley, and Jennifer Lawrence all joining in on the trend.

© MCPIX/Shutterstock Helen Skelton was snapped wearing one of the biggest trends of summer 2025

Some might argue that long denim cut-offs are still considered to be a divisive trend; however, Helen has proven that with the right styling and accessories, these can be the perfect Summer wardrobe staple.

According to Hello! Fashion's Tania Leslau, the cult-favourite style are a "polarising fashion relic" which allows for a "functional fashion statement that originated in the mid-20th century as a DIY solution to repurposing worn-out jeans, emerging alongside denim's rise in casual American fashion.

By the '70s and '80s, jorts became a popular summer staple, embraced for their laid-back appeal. Both men and women wore them for outdoor activities, beach culture and out-of-office events."

© Instagram Helen posted a sweet picture of her three children to her Instagram while wishing her father a happy birthday

Helen's sleek summer look comes just days after posting a sweet birthday tribute to her father on Instagram. The mum-of-three uploaded a montage of sweet video clips and photos featuring her adorable children, Louis, Ernie, and Elsie.

In her caption, Helen wrote: "Belated thanks… @cardenpark for helping us celebrate my Dad's big birthday recently.

"Sorry dad for gate-crashing what you thought was a weekend of golf. They broke the mould when they made you. Fact. Thank you fam for being the best of the best."

© Getty Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton have recently sparked romance rumours

The former Blue Peter star has also recently sparked speculation of a possible romance with her co-star, Gethin Jones. Rumours of a potential romance first swirled after Helen and Gethin were spotted looking very comfortable in each other's company.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Helen was seen on Gethin's motorbike in Manchester. At the time, HELLO! reached out to Helen and Gethin's representatives for comment.

While neither Helen nor Gethin has addressed these rumours, it's clear that the pair share an incredibly strong friendship since the pair began working together in 2023.