Audrey McGraw says it's 'been a ride' as she wraps up momentous chapter

Another special chapter in Audrey McGraw's life has come to an end.

On Monday, July 14, the singer, who is the youngest daughter of country music stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, ended her time on Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time tour with a concert in Gardone Riviera, a town in Italy.

In addition to the 23-year-old, the "It's Your Love" singers, who have been married since 1996, are also parents to daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26.

Ahead of her very last show on the road with Brandi, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a slew of whimsical photos of her on stage.

The snaps were all from different stops on the tour, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Montreux, and Copenhagen, during which her parents were in attendance. Her boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo, the star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, previously appeared in photos with Audrey during her tour stop in Oslo, Norway.

"Catching up… some sick shots from tour with @brandicarlile @thebramily," Audrey wrote in her caption, before lamenting that she only had one show left. "It's been a ride!! See you soon Italia," she added.

© Redferns Audrey performing at The Royal Albert Hall in London in June

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Brandi herself wrote: "I stand in disbelief over your voice every day out here — and it couldn't belong to a more spectacular person." Others followed suit with: "You are amazing," and: "WOW.... amazing beautiful shots," as well as: "I love these! The last one shows how much you look like your parents! Fly and do your thing girl! I love that Brandi is lifting other artists up, especially women! Bravo!"

Audrey reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for college, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles, and recently released a slew of singles, including "Purple Flowers," "Speak," and "Thunder."

© Instagram The singer has been working on her own music

Though it's unclear how she and her boyfriend Manuel, who is 21 years her senior, met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

© Instagram Manuel appeared to visit her during her stop in Oslo

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot. Later that summer, the pair also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

© Getty Images With her mom and Rita Wilson at CMA Fest 2025 in June

Then, at the beginning of 2024, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

Last June, they also appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories at the time and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."