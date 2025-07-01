Tim McGraw seen with a cane as he's supported by Faith Hill in rare sighting — photo

With Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey McGraw following in their footsteps, it seems natural her family members are her biggest fans.

The "It's Your Love" singer, 58, has been keeping a low profile in recent days since announcing he would be backing out of a Colorado State and Professional Bull Riders "Last Cowboy Standing" event due to still being in recovery for a recent back surgery.

Faith, 57, meanwhile has seemingly deleted her social media over the past year and now lives outside the spotlight, making her first public appearance in months last June at CMA Fest in Nashville.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are on the road supporting their daughter Audrey

Now Audrey, 23, is a working musician and is supporting Brandi Carlile on tour this summer, and not only are her older sisters Gracie and Maggie by her side, but so are their parents.

Tim took to social media on Tuesday to share an adorable recent snap of himself with Faith, in a rare sighting, soaking up some sun while at a cafe in Copenhagen, the site of Audrey and Brandi's latest show.

"Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile," he captioned the snap, in which Faith lets her golden blonde locks fall to her shoulders while resting her head on her husband.

© Instagram The couple appeared in a brand new photo at a sunny cafe in Copenhagen

Tim, meanwhile, sported a small smile dressed in a baseball cap and sweater while holding a cane, betraying his recent health troubles.

Fans of the singer expressed some concern for his health, leaving comments like: "Beautiful photo!! Hope you are healing and doing well!!!" and: "I hope you feel better soon! We are looking forward to Labor Day weekend at Thunder Ridge!"

Many others were simply delighted to get a rare glimpse of Faith, responding with: "LOOK AT HER!!!" and: "Finally a Faith sighting! Miss hearing her sing so much," as well as: "Love this chapter for y'all!"

© Instagram Audrey's two sisters, Gracie and Maggie, have also been by her side for the tour

A statement issued by PBR last week clarified that Tim "has been forced to cancel his Fort Collins performance due to a recent back surgery."

"PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery."

© Getty Images The country music star has dealt with issues stemming from recent back and knee surgeries

Speaking with Tracy Lawrence on his podcast TL's Road House recently, the Standing Room Only singer shared of his health: "To have almost a year of just sitting there (doing nothing), and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it."

"This might be time to hang it up… It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it, or just not do it anymore."