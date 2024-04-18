What do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 3 daughters do? Meet Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

In their almost 30 years together, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have built quite a life for themselves, with both individual and joint successful careers, as singers and most recently as co-stars, on Yellowstone spin-off 1883.

The beloved country couple met for the first time in 1994 in Nashville, but began their romance two years later in 1996, when they went on tour together; he proposed that June, and they married in October.

But beyond their work, more importantly, they've created a tight-knit family-of-five with their three daughters.

Below, get to know the three McGraw-Hill women, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22.

© Getty Gracie at the "On Our Way" premiere on May 18, 2023

Gracie McGraw

Gracie is the eldest of the bunch, born on May 5, 1997. She graduated from New York University – a celebrity scion favorite – around 2019.

She continued to live in New York City, specifically Brooklyn, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

© Getty Maggie and her dad in 2016

Maggie McGraw

Maggie, born on August 12, 1998, is the more private of the three sisters, and shares less of her life on social media.

She is also the only one not pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. After earning her Bachelor's degree from Stanford, where she focused on earth systems (oceans, atmosphere and climate), she also earned a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford.

She went on to work as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – as well as a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Peter Welch; her sister Gracie previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT, and as of January of this year, has been working as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.

© Getty Audrey at a Alice & Olivia fashion show in 2022

Audrey McGraw

Audrey was born on December 6, 2001, and is named after her mom, whose full name is Audrey Faith Perry. She graduated from high school in 2020, and as of last year, she was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Like her older sister Gracie, she also has a passion for singing, and has shared several impressive videos of her doing such to her Instagram.

As of April of 2024, she is in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 20 years her senior.

