Tim McGraw's daughter makes bold statement following emotional appearance

Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey took to Instagram to share an emotional statement seemingly referring to the ongoing protests in Los Angeles against increasing ICE raids.

The budding musician revealed to her 134,000 followers that the world had "lost humanity", and urged her fans to remember the importance of equality.

Audrey speaks out

© Instagram Audrey shared an impassioned message in the wake of the LA protests

"Boy have we lost it..." Audrey began. "We have lost decency. We have lost humanity. We have lost love."

"We are all flesh and blood. We are all living creatures. We all come from the same thing, from the beginning of life," she continued.

"Whatever your belief is. We are the same. We are equal. ALL OF US. From the sky to the earth's core, every living creature on this earth...we are in this together. We are brothers, sisters, companions."

© Instagram Audrey wrote that people had "lost humanity"

"This land does not belong to anyone. It never has. And that goes for every inch of this planet. This land is much greater than us, we are lucky to even set foot on it. And PROUD to share it with whoever is in need. We are all souls in this world," she wrote, before adding: "NEVER [expletive] FORGET IT."

Audrey seemed to refer to the protests in LA opposing ICE raids in the state of California, which is home to the largest immigrant population in the US.

Just a day after the protests began, Donald Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard members to the city.

Family values

© Getty Images Tim is just as outspoken as his daughter

Audrey is not the only member of the McGraw family who is unafraid to express their political views; her father has spoken out about his values on multiple occasions throughout his illustrious career, acting as a role model for his children.

Tim performed at Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021 and previously declared that if he were ever to run for president, he would run as a Democrat.

Speaking to Time about the attempted coup of the government on January 6, 2021, the "Don't Take the Girl" singer called it "one of the saddest days in our country's history" and added that it was "tough to watch".

© Getty Images for ABA Tim performed at Biden's inauguration in 2021

"I couldn't believe that it had actually happened. And hopefully, it will never happen again," he concluded.

In the same interview, he expressed his dislike for the president, sharing that he wished for people to show compassion for each other. "I'm not going to give [Trump] any air. From my perspective and my world, that's just so far out there that I can't even put words into it," he told the publication.

"I want what's best for our country. I want what's best for the majority of people in our country. I think that everybody deserves the right to live their life in the best way that they possibly can and to soar in the best way. I think that we can certainly get back to some civility, on both sides."

A touching tribute

© Instagram Audrey and her sisters took to the stage during Tim's concert

Audrey's decisive message comes just weeks after she made an emotional appearance alongside her sisters Gracie and Maggie at Tim's Music City Rodeo show.

The trio took to the stage to sing their dad's song "Last Dollar (Fly Away)", a track which they featured on as young girls.

They shed a tear as they watched old home videos pop up in the background, and hugged each other tightly throughout their performance.

To learn more about Audrey's singing career, watch below...