Amy Schumer showcases her incredible slimmed-down physique in fitted swimsuit

Amy Schumer was glowing in her latest social media post as she soaked up the sun while on vacation, looking happier than ever on a picturesque boat trip.

The comedian showcased her incredible physique in the Instagram photo, which saw her modeling a black swimsuit with white detailing, adding stylish black sunglasses and a chic bun to complete the look.

"From the relatocam," she captioned the post, which quickly garnered over 24,000 likes and a sea of supportive comments, with one fan writing, "You look amazing!" while another added, "Killing it girl!"

Candid confession

© Instagram Amy showcased her toned figure in the vacation snap

Amy's stunning appearance comes just months after she opened up about her experience with weight loss drugs, sharing which one had an adverse effect on her body.

"Three years ago, I tried Wegovy. I was puking, I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever," she said in a candid Instagram video in March.

"But anyway, I went on this Telehealth meeting…and it was cheap. I wanted to try it myself 'cause I wanted to recommend it to my friends who are nurses and teachers."

© Variety via Getty Images She shared that Wegovy and Ozempic made her incredibly sick

She shared that the doctors "put me on estrogen and progesterone because I realized I was in perimenopause, and my symptoms from being perimenopausal have disappeared."

Since the doctor's visit, Amy's health vastly improved, as she told her fans. "My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy…So that's been great and Mounjaro's been great."

"And look, it's not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have," she quipped. "But I'm having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that."

Adverse effects

© Instagram The actress lost the energy to play with her son Gene

Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are all variations of GLP-1 medications, which are usually used to treat people with type 2 diabetes. They work to regulate blood sugar levels and can also lead to a decreased appetite.

Amy explained that Ozempic made her feel so unwell that she could barely find the energy to play with her son Gene, whom she shares with her husband Chris Fischer.

"I have this gene — GDF15 — which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

© Getty Amy explained that she was prone to nausea

"So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago and I was like, bedridden. I was vomiting and then you have no energy. But other people take it and they're all good."

"I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?" she added.

The I Feel Pretty star isn't the only one to get candid about her experience with GLP-1 medication.

© Randy Holmes Oprah opened up about how GLP-1 medication changed her life

Kelly Clarkson, Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Bates, Rebel Wilson, Meghan Trainor and Tori Spelling have all shared how their lives changed after taking these medications, as did Oprah Winfrey, who explained that Ozempic completely shifted her perspective.

"One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip, and then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full,'" she said on The Oprah Podcast.

To learn more about Amy's health journey, see below...