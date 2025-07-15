Sarah Jessica Parker called out by famous ex-boyfriend for ghosting him

Sarah Jessica Parker has been happily married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, but she dated another famous actor before him.

The And Just Like That star, 60, recently confirmed the longstanding rumor that she enjoyed a brief relationship with Nicolas Cage, 61, around the time they worked together on their 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas.

Famous Exes

While Sarah didn't divulge any details about their short-lived romance, Nicolas has revealed that their relationship ended abruptly.

According to the National Treasure star, he appeared to fail to get Sarah's mom's stamp of approval, which led to the actress ghosting him.

© Everett/Shutterstock Sarah and Nicolas dated briefly in the early '90s

"I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the Mom test," he told E! News on Monday.

"I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again."

Dating history

© Getty Images Nicolas married Riko in 2021

Nicolas went on to marry five times, tying the knot with his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, 29, in 2021.



The couple met in her native Japan in 2020 and went on to tie the knot on 16 February 2021, in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage, on September 7, 2022.

His first wife was Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette, whom he married in 1995. The couple filed for divorce in February 2000, but it wasn't finalized until 2001.

He then married Elvis Presley's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2002, although it was short-lived, as after three months they filed for divorce, which was finalized in May 2004.

© Getty Images Nicolas was married to Lisa Marie for 3 months

Nicolas's longest marriage to date was to Alice Kim, a former waitress he met in 2004 at a restaurant where she worked when she was just 19.

Despite the 20-year age gap, the couple wed two months later at a private ranch in northern California.

A year after their wedding, Kim gave birth to the couple's only child, son Kal-El, now 19. Nicolas is also father to son Weston, 34, from his relationship with Christina Fulton.

© WireImage Nicolas and his eldest son, Weston

The two separated in January 2016 and finalised their divorce later that year. In 2018, he told The Guardian their split was "a shocker for me – I definitely didn't see it coming".

Nicolas's shortest marriage was to makeup artist Erika Koike, whom he wed in Las Vegas in 2019 after a year of dating. Their union only lasted four days as he sought an annulment, claiming he was "too drunk" to get married.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Nicolas claimed that they were both intoxicated and he "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage".

© Getty Images Sarah and Matthew have 3 kids

The actor was granted a divorce in June 2019 and admitted soon after that he was hurt by the outcome.

He told The New York Times Magazine: "There was a recent breakup, I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened."

Sarah, meanwhile, married Matthew in New York City on May 19, 1997. They have since welcomed three children: son James Wilkie, 22, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 13.