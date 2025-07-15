Who is Reese Witherspoon's new boyfriend? Meet financier Oliver Haarmann

Third time might be the charm for Reese Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde actress appears to have found love again, and was seen packing on the PDA in July during a romantic vacation in Saint Tropez with rumored new beau Oliver Haarmann.

Read on for everything we know about the financier and his relationship with the Hello Sunshine founder, which comes just over two years after she announced her divorce from talent agent Jim Toth.

What he does for work

Oliver, who is about 57 years old, is a German private equity financier, and a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners. He graduated from Brown University in 1990, and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996.

He founded Searchlight Capital in 2010 along with Eric Zinterhofer and Erol Uzumeri, which per their website, "aspires to create value through the application of our flexible investment mandate and deep sector knowledge."

The website also says of Oliver: "He serves on the Investment Committee, Operating Committee and Valuation Committee, and is jointly responsible for overseeing the Firm's activities with the two other Founding Partners. He serves on a number of current and prior portfolio company boards of Searchlight including EOLO, Global Risk Partners ('GRP'), Ocean Outdoor, Opus, among others. Prior to co-founding Searchlight, Mr. Haarmann was a senior partner at KKR & Co L.P. ('KKR') in London. He helped build KKR's European business from a start-up into one of Europe's leading private equity firms."

Oliver is also a minority owner of the New York Islanders, the state's ice hockey team, as of 2023.

His personal life

Per a 2017 W Magazine profile on his ex-wife, Oliver was previously married to fellow financier Mala Gaonkar, who was born in the US but largely raised in Bengaluru, India, a city in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

Like her ex-husband, she also earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1996 (she also went to the school for undergrad) and they share two sons.

She started her career at Boston Consulting Group, before joining Lone Pine Capital as a founding partner. She also founded the Surgo Foundation, of which Oliver is a trustee, alongside Sema Sgaier, who previously worked for the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

When they started dating

Reese keeps her love life very private, and has not dated publicly since her divorce.

However, it has officially been a year since her and Oliver sparked romance rumors, when they were seen enjoying dinner together at the West Village classic L'Artusi.