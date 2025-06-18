Ava Phillippe celebrates major milestone with boyfriend as fans all say the same thing

Reese Witherspoon's lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe shared that she made a major change in her relationship with her boyfriend, Dakota Brubaker, in June.

The 25-year-old moved in with the musician earlier in the month, announcing that they had taken the next step in their relationship via a TikTok video.

"POV you and ur gf finally move in together," the video was titled, which saw the pair hugging inside their new place. "You'll be married in a year in the suburbs or something like that," he captioned the post.

Mini-me

© TikTok Ava and Dakota live together in LA

Ava and Dakota have made several TikTok videos together, and even poked fun at fans who exclaimed that he looked just like her father, Ryan Phillippe, in the hit '90s film Cruel Intentions.

The flick also starred Ava's mother Reese, and fans went wild over the comparison to her parents, calling them the "next-gen Reese and Ryan". In a tongue-in-cheek video, the couple filmed themselves reacting to a comment that read: "Close enough. Welcome back Reese and Ryan."

Dakota donned a black turtleneck sweater and glasses to look more like Ryan's character in the film, while Ava shook her head with a horrified expression and mouthed "no" to the camera.

Young love

© Instagram The couple announced their relationship on social media in December

Ava and Dakota announced their relationship via social media in December, a month after they were spotted together at an industry event.

They both attended UC Berkeley; Dakota graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in cognitive science and a minor in journalism, while Ava graduated two years later with a social welfare degree.

He is a musician and goes by the stage name Vindigo, sharing in a candid 2019 video that music was a lifeline for him during difficult times.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty They both graduated from UC Berkeley

"I started writing music when I was a freshman in college. It was a super turbulent part of my life," he said. "It became a form of self-therapy."

He later reflected on his career in an Instagram post, writing: "I came to LA over three years ago now to follow my dream of making music with my band. So much has changed since moving to LA. Have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows."

He sweetly added that he had fallen "in love in a way that I didn't know was possible," referring to his relationship with Ava.

A Hollywood romance

© Steve Granitz Reese and Ryan fell in love in 1997

Ava, who previously dated fellow UC Berkeley alum Owen Mahoney from 2019 until 2024, is the eldest child of Reese and Ryan, who first met back in 1997 at the Legally Blonde actress' 21st birthday.

"I don't know what came over me – maybe the seven Midori sours – but I told [Ryan], 'I think you're my birthday present,'" Reese admitted to Jane magazine in 1998. "He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…how embarrassing!"

© Getty The actress shares Ava and Deacon with her ex-husband

They starred in Cruel Intentions together two years later, and married in June of 1999. Reese and Ryan welcomed Ava three months after their wedding, and their son Deacon came along in October 2003.

Sadly, the couple announced their split in October 2006, sharing a statement at the time that read: "We are saddened to announce that Reese and Ryan have decided to formally separate. They remain committed to their family and we ask that you please respect their privacy and the safety of their children at this time."

To learn more about Ava's budding acting career, watch below...