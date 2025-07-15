Inside Reese Witherspoon's romantic getaway with businessman boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon looked so loved-up with her reported boyfriend Oliver Haarmann as they soaked up the sun in Saint-Tropez over the weekend.

In photos released by People, the 49-year-old was spotted kissing and cuddling the German financier while sailing on a yacht off the coast.

Cute couple alert

© Instagram Reese enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend Oliver

Reese was glowing in a white one-piece swimsuit, while Oliver sported a pair of blue swimming trunks as he swam in the crystal clear ocean.

The couple have reportedly been dating since September 2024, yet were seen out and about in New York together two months prior.

Oliver is a businessman and owns a minority stake in NHL team the New York Islanders. He is also a founding partner of Searchlight Capital, a private equity firm, and founded his own charity, the Surgo Foundation, with his ex-wife.

Moving on

© NHLI via Getty Images Oliver (second left) bought a minority stake in an NHL team

Reese's romance with the 57-year-old comes more than two years after she announced her divorce from Jim Toth, whom she was married to from 2011 until 2023. The duo share a 12-year-old son Tennessee.

"We have some personal news to share...It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," Reese and Tim said in a statement in March 2023.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Weathering divorce

© Steve Granitz Reese and Ryan were married for six years

The Legally Blonde star was previously married to fellow actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2006, and they welcomed kids Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, during their time together. She opened up about weathering divorce in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar, revealing that the media's reaction to her high-profile splits greatly differed.

"It's interesting what happened to me," she recalled. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."

"To be able to talk to people directly about what's going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what's happening," the Louisiana native said.

Finding her voice

© Getty Images for Moet & Chandon She split from Jim Toth in 2023

Reese added that while she can't control speculation, "all I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It's a vulnerable time for me."

Thankfully, she was able to lean on her support systems during the tough time. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don't feel isolated at all. I feel very connected," she said.

"I think you start to realize there's a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people's opinions of you is a waste of your precious time."

To learn more about Reese's children, watch below...