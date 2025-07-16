Jared Goff and Christen Harper welcome baby daughter Romy: 'Our hearts are bursting'

NFL star Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper are celebrating the arrival of their first child, a beautiful baby girl named Romy Isabelle Goff.

The couple announced their joyful news on Tuesday, July 15, with a heartwarming black-and-white slideshow shared via Instagram.

In the emotional post, Jared, 30, and Christen, 32, introduced their daughter to the world and confirmed her name in the caption with a simple yet sweet message: "Romy Isabelle Goff”"followed by a heart and envelope emoji.

Baby Romy is just the cutest!

The first image in the carousel captured little Romy peacefully resting in bed, wrapped in a cosy blanket and wearing an adorable bow-topped hat. Her tiny hand could be seen clutching what appeared to be Christen’s finger, a touching first glimpse of the newest addition to the Goff family.

One striking photo showed Jared tenderly holding his newborn daughter, his gaze fixed lovingly on her as he cradled her in his arms. Another captured a candid family moment, with the new parents cuddled up in bed, Romy resting gently in Christen’s lap as Jared leaned in close.

Jared and wife Christian are proud parents of a baby girl!

Shortly after the big reveal, Christen took to her Instagram Story to express her overwhelming joy. "Heart is bursting into a million pieces!!!!" she wrote. The post was accompanied by Coldplay’s "Green Eyes" hinting that Romy may have inherited a special feature from her mum or dad.

While the couple didn’t share Romy’s exact birth date, the photos and the musical nod added an extra layer of warmth and intimacy to their announcement.

Messages of love poured in from friends and fellow NFL WAGs, flooding the comment section with support and excitement. Olivia Culpo, who recently welcomed her own baby with Christian McCaffrey, commented: "Congratulations!!!"

© Instagram Jared doting on his baby girl

Camille Kostek, partner of retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, wrote: "My heart. I love you guys and baby Romy." Meanwhile, Anna Kupp, wife of Cooper Kupp, added: "The most precious gift. So happy for you both!"

The couple, who had previously announced their pregnancy while walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors in February, had expressed how excited they were to become parents.

"I’m looking forward to becoming a dad," Jared shared at the time, his excitement palpable.

Christen, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, added, "We’re just excited to enjoy this special time together and soak up every second."

She also revealed that they were expecting a baby girl and hinted at a summer due date, making Romy’s arrival perfectly timed with the sunshine season.

For Jared, fatherhood has been a long-time dream. "I’ve always dreamt of being a dad," he told People earlier this year. "Now that it’s real, I can’t wait. I know it’ll add a new perspective to life, and it’ll be great."

The NFL quarterback was also full of praise for Christen, saying he knew she’d be the "best mom."

© Getty Images (L-R) Christen Harper and Jared Goff

"I can’t wait to watch her be a mom," he said, clearly smitten. Christen echoed the sentiment: "I know he’s going to be the best, and it’s just going to be exciting to do this together as a team."

Jared and Christen’s romance began in 2019 when they matched on the elite dating app Raya. The two kept their relationship largely private in the early days, but things quickly blossomed. In June 2022, Jared proposed during a romantic trip with friends, marking the beginning of a new chapter.

Two years later, on June 22, 2024, the pair tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Ojai, California, surrounded by close friends and family. Their wedding was filled with emotional moments and elegant touches, setting the tone for the next chapter of their life as husband and wife.