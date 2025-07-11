Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky follows in dad Travis' footsteps in adorable photos

Kourtney Kardashian's adorable toddler Rocky appears to be following in his father's talented footsteps, as seen in the Blink-182 drummer's latest social media post.

Travis Barker, who tied the knot with the reality star in May 2022, shared a series of photos from his time performing at the Back to the Beginning Festival, which marked Ozzy Osbourne's final performance with Black Sabbath in an emotional night.

Drummer boy

© Instagram Rocky is a budding drummer at just 20 months old

In one shot, Rocky could be seen sitting at a drumkit and holding drumsticks, with a pair of mini blue headphones on to protect his ears.

"Black Sabbath forever. Honored to be part of such a special night @ozzyosbourne," Travis wrote in the caption, alongside videos from the special event.

He also included a clip of the 20-month-old marching backstage with his mother, who was cheering him on.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son in 2023

The proud father previously opened up about Rocky's newfound talent for the drums, sharing that he was playing them "constantly 24/7".

"I mean, he just turned 15 months today, and he's like already playing drums and guitar and everything, so I feel like all we can do is steer them," he told People.

"I think you're born with like this DNA of who you are, but, like, we could always be there to just, you know, lead them in the right direction."

A blended family

© Getty The reality star is close with Travis' kids

The rockstar is also a father to 19-year-old Alabama and 21-year-old Landon, and is close with his former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler.

In a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that her husband "is a really amazing father", citing that as "one of the reasons that I fell in love with him".

"I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want," she said. Kourtney has three older children of her own, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10.

Maternal instincts

© Instagram She prefers to go with the flow when it comes to parenting

The 46-year-old shared insight into her approach to motherhood on the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, explaining that her family likes to take a more relaxed path.

"You are very scheduled and planned out throughout the whole day, like activities, outfits, [and] all the things," she told Khloé. "We're just kind of go with the flow."

"And, also with the attachment style parenting, I hold [Rocky] for his naps," she continued. "I'll sit in my little chair, usually in the room, and then I still have my little breastfeeding pillow, and he'll kind of lay on there with my arms under, and then I have a little radiation blanket that I put over to protect from EMFs."

The pair tied the knot in 2022

The TV personality added that she relies on her motherly instincts when deciding what is best for her kids.

"I think it's really not separating for as much as possible in the first definitely three years," Kourtney said. "It really helps nurture their attachment—secure attachment."