Demi Moore's granddaughter Louetta is following in her footsteps in an unexpected way

Demi Moore shared a special day with her granddaughter Louetta in her garden on Monday, posting snaps of their sweet moment together on social media.

The Substance actress took to Instagram to upload a carousel of photos, including a shot of Demi teaching Louetta how to plant a flower, and a photo of the toddler smiling at the camera while her grandmother hugged her from behind.

© Instagram Demi taught her granddaughter how to garden

The two-year-old is Demi's only granddaughter, whom her eldest Rumer Willis welcomed with her former partner Derek Richard Thomas in 2023.

"Never a dull day in the garden," the A-lister wrote in the caption, in a post that has garnered almost 50,000 likes. Louetta is following in her footsteps by learning the ropes around the garden, pointing to a shared hobby for the duo.

Demi often brings the fun for Louetta - known as Lou to her family - and even introduced her to the wonders of TV against her daughter Rumer's wishes.

© Instagram Louetta is Demi's only grandchild

"My mom, she's Yaya to Lou," Rumer explained to People. "She's the one who brought in the contraband of Moana and Disney because I was like, 'We don't watch TV in this house. We don't ever. Not until she's five.' And then I went over and Moana was on. I was like, 'Come on!'"

"But they love each other," she continued. "I mean, you should see her face light up when they're on FaceTime when we're away."

"She just gets so excited and it's sweet, and my mom is so incredible with babies," the 36-year-old added. "She always has been, and so it's such a delight to see them together. They're so silly and wonderful."

© FilmMagic Rumer and Demi grew even closer after Lou was born

Rumer went on to explain how becoming a mother had changed her own relationship with Demi and given her a newfound respect for the 62-year-old.

"My appreciation for my mom has always been there, but I think inherently [and] inevitably, it has to just deepen. And I also think the way that you love your child just reminds you, 'Oh wow, my mom, that's how she loves me,'" she said.

"I just have such appreciation and deep love, and I think it's made us so much closer in a way that's been so beautiful."

© Instagram The toddler loves spending time with her grandfather Bruce

Little Lou is also close with her grandfather, Bruce Willis, who is currently battling frontotemporal dementia after being diagnosed in February 2023.

"Even with my dad, given the challenges that he's dealing with, whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her," Rumer told the publication.

"My family is so incredible with her. I feel so lucky, and she's so lucky. I mean, they are obsessed with her."

© Instagram Emma was joined by Demi, Rumer and Louetta on her special day

Demi and Bruce became parents to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah before splitting in 2000. They remained close friends as they navigated co-parenting, and the brunette beauty welcomed Bruce's second wife Emma Heming into their family with open arms.

Demi, Rumer and Lou even joined Emma and her two daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, for her 47th birthday in June.

Emma's stepdaughters took to Instagram to celebrate her big day, with Scout posting a photo of the former model with the caption: "Happy birthday @emmahemingwillis proof of how long you've been my stepmom! I love you so much and I am inspired by you EVERY SINGLE DAY!"

© Instagram The blended family are a tight-knit bunch

Rumer also posted a sweet snap, with the caption: "I love you stepmama @emmahemingwillis Happy birthday you are such a treasure."

Tallulah commented on Emma's birthday post, simply writing, "You are so loved."

