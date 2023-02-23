The Daily Lowdown: Ariana DeBose breaks silence on viral BAFTA performance

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Sam Smith's new role in And Just Like That and Ariana DeBose's response to her BAFTA performance. Not only that, but JLS has confirmed that they are going on tour! Take a listen to today's episode below...

Sam Smith will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming second season of Sex and the City's spin-off show And Just Like That – and we can't wait to see them in action! The singer shared a snap of themselves on set, joking that they were up to something 'unholy' while filming. Fans have been very excited for the return of the popular series, particularly after John Corbett was also spotted on set. The actor plays Carrie's fan favourite love interest, Aidan, and it looks like the pair will be rekindling their romance in season 2!

LISTEN: Check out our latest episode of The Daily Lowdown

Ariana DeBose has reacted to the social media response to her performance at the BAFTAs and is having fun with fans on Instagram by commenting on memes based on her memorable performance. The West Side Story star originally deactivated her Twitter account after she was mocked for her musical display, which included a rap about the female nominees, but was seeing the funny side of it on Instagram – even sharing her own post poking fun at the lyrics.

Ariana poked fun at the performance

It has been confirmed that filming will resume on the Rust movie. The film was delayed following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed in an onset accident after the movie's lead Alec Baldwin discharged a gun that was used as a prop. Alec is set to remain in his role and as the producer on the film. The director, who was wounded in the incident, said they wanted to complete the movie to honour Halyna's life.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna gets candid in rare interview about music, motherhood and more

MORE: Today Show star Hoda Kotb reveals true opinion on Prince Harry following divisive memoir

A congrats are in order for Selena Gomez, who has become the most followed woman on Instagram with an incredible 381 million followers. She has taken over Kylie Jenner, who previously held the title of most followed woman on Instagram with 380 million. However, Selena will need nearly 200 million new followers to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an incredible 551 million followers, while Lionel Messi is in second place with 432 million. Wow!

Selena is the most followed woman on Instagram

JLS is back! The boyband made up of Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill have reunited for a huge arena tour in the UK – and we can't wait! The shows will start at Dublin's 3Arena in October and end a month later in Sheffield. The boys said they couldn't be more excited for the tour – with Marvin revealing that they might even record new singles.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.