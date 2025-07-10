Kate Beckinsale was brought to tears in a candid video that saw the actress singing to her mother Judy Loe, who is currently battling stage four cancer.

The 51-year-old wore a hospital gown over her clothes as she sang along to "Bye Bye Love" by the Everly Brothers, gently swaying as she watched her mother off-camera.

See the emotional tribute below...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale shares emotional tribute to ailing mother in touching hospital video

Touching tribute

© Instagram Kate sang a song for her mother in the hospital

Kate was visibly emotional in the video as she sat by Judy's bedside, and shared a lengthy caption explaining the significance of the song.

"When my mum was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia, (known as Fuzzy to this day because of an unfortunate perm decades ago) and Chris," she began.

"Mary unfortunately is no longer with us but up until very recently, even though they are in their now late 70s, they would get together and still absolutely kill it."

© Instagram Judy was diagnosed with stage four cancer

"I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum's dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her," she continued,

"So Fuz and Chris, please know I'm trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance."

"I love you both and how much support and love you are sending, and it is a mark of my mother's extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current," she added.

© WireImage Judy is an acclaimed actress is her own right

"Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing."

Kate's fans rushed to the comment section to show their support, with one writing, "Your singing is beautiful and the tribute even more so. Sending love and tight hugs, Kate," while another added, "My heart is with you and I'm thinking the best of thoughts of you. I hope you find moments of joy and I am so very sorry for your loss."

Love and loss

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Roy passed away in 2024

Kate has endured a heartbreaking two years after her stepfather Roy Battersby passed away in early 2024 and Judy was diagnosed with stage four cancer. The mother of one was incredibly close with Roy, who was a BAFTA-winning director.

"I really lucked out with him. He's the best," she said on The Howard Stern Show of their close bond. "We had some rough years getting adjusted, but no one's been a bigger champion. I really do feel lucky."

She then took a break from social media, yet returned to ask her followers for support amid Judy's health battle.

© Instagram Kate is extremely close to her mother

"I wasn't going to come back to Instagram," she wrote in February, "but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam please send it to my mama, my most extraordinary, warrior, generous, humble, loving, unique, irreplaceable Mama."

Kate shared a touching tribute to the Monty Python actress on Judy's birthday in 2024, noting that her "capacity for joy" was "so inspiring and beautiful".

"Happy everything mama," she added. "Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close. I love you x."