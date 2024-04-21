Jennifer Hudson left heartbroken as she reacts to American Idol star Mandisa's death – see her tribute

Jennifer Hudson took to social media over the weekend to react to the passing of fellow American Idol alum and Grammy winner Mandisa.

The singer, born Mandisa Lynn Hundley, tragically passed away at the age of 47 on April 18, although the cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Jennifer, who competed on the third season of Idol and placed seventh, shared her own tribute to the celebrated vocal powerhouse, including a throwback photo of theirs.

"Broke my heart when I heard the news!" she penned. "She was truly a woman of faith. A bright light that made such a powerful imprint on this world. Rest in heaven, Mandisa!"

Christian music radio station K-Love was one of the first to confirm her passing, with Chief Media Officer David Pierce saying in a statement: "Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn."

"Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart," he added, shining a light on her openness with her mental health struggles. "Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa's struggles are over."

"She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We're praying for Mandisa's family and friends and ask you to join us."

The singer has been candid about her struggles with depression and mental illness, especially since the passing of a close friend from breast cancer, and had spoken about contemplating taking her own life as well.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson with Mandisa

Her team shared a statement on her Instagram while clarifying that her cause of death was still uncertain, writing: "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details."

"We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time. Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life's challenges all around the world."

Mandisa was a fan favorite on the season in 2006, placing ninth behind the likes of celebrated alums like Kellie Pickler, Chris Daughtry, Katharine McPhee, and eventual winner Taylor Hicks. She also became the fifth Idol contestant to win a Grammy Award, winning Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for her 2013 record Overcomer.

Katharine, who was the runner-up on the season, shared a comment on Mandisa's post, which read: "Heaven just gained an angel, but will miss you so much."

© Instagram Taylor Hicks with Mandisa

Taylor also posted a tribute with a photo from their time touring after the show together, penning: "Mandisa was a powerhouse vocalist on our season of Idol and she graduated to a wonderful career in gospel music. Better yet she was a powerhouse person and all of us will miss her dearly."

