Katy Perry mourns devastating death of 'one of my protectors' days after American Idol exit news

Katy Perry is grieving a personal loss, taking to social media to mourn the death of Martin Kirkup, a British-born American music industry executive.

Kirkup, who passed away on February 4 at the age of 75, was one of the founding managers of Direct Management Group in 1984, representing the likes of the B-52's, k.d. lang, Counting Crows, Adam Lambert, and for nearly 20 years, Katy herself.

Katy and Kirkup met in 2004, when she was working with Jagged Little Pill producer Glen Ballard, and she was signed to his team, helping her kickstart her career in 2007 with the release of her hit debut "I Kissed a Girl."

The singer, 39, shared photos of her time spent with Kirkup, spanning the start of her career to her most recent Las Vegas residency, PLAY, and provided a lengthy statement alongside it.

She wrote: "It's taken me a little while to make this post…something about posting it makes it all feel final… and even though Martin wasn't particularly fond of social media and its sensationalism, I must respectfully take a moment and speak on how special he was and is to me."

Katy then explained more of her trajectory with the longtime manager, adding: "Martin was one of my protectors. He was vigilant about getting me what I deserved and celebrated the headstrong female I am."

She praised the rest of her team as well, saying: "I have been so fortunate to have an INCREDIBLE team by my side for almost 20 years, before I had (as my father from Memphis would say) a pot to pee in or a window to throw it from! Martin, along with all of my managers, have literally fought day in and day out for my voice to be heard, and I have SO much pride, respect and admiration for my team at Direct Management."

While celebrating their journey, Katy recalled some of her final moments with him, sharing that he had sneaked a peek at her new music. "I could tell he was excited for the future, and I was so glad I had that last moment to make him proud in my own little way.

"We didn't get to physically say goodbye, but I know he knows how much respect and admiration I have for him, and his hearty chuckles and wicked retorts continue to echo through my mind.

Katy continued her statement in the comments, sharing with fans that her favorite number has always been "143" because it symbolized "I love you."

"It's been a number I have seen many times since the birth of my daughter, Daisy. It's come to me in some of my hardest times to comfort me and is a constant confirmation that whatever I'm doing or path I'm on is the right one to be on."

She found that on the day of Kirkup's passing, the number was "everywhere." "The receipt in the morning was 143, the length of the movie we watched was 143, and to top it off, the one person that came up to me to ask for a picture introduced himself as Martin. What a coincidence, eh?

© Getty Images Kirkup was around since the very start of Katy's career in the mid-2000s

"I believe our angels and loved ones always want to talk with us… if we are willing to listen. The signs are all around, we just gotta be open to them. So, I'm gonna stay open and never forget the love, dedication and protection he gave me all these years. What an honor it was to have Martin Kirkup on my team. I hear you Martin, and 143 back to you."

