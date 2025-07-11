Legendary singer Donny Osmond delighted fans when he powered through a performance of one of his iconic songs while doctors administered him anaesthesia in a hilarious clip.

The Instagram video saw the 67-year-old lying in a hospital bed ahead of his surgery, with a staff member asking him, "When are you going to start singing?"

To see his bedside performance, watch below...

WATCH: Donny Osmond serenades doctors through his own surgery - see the incredible video!

Consummate professional

© Instagram Donny sang the iconic song before heading into surgery

Donny then broke into a rendition of "I'll Make A Man Out Of You" from Disney's Mulan, the 1998 film in which he starred as Captain Shang. "Singing my comfort song to go under anaesthesia…" read the text above the video, as the anaesthesia kicked in and his voice trailed off.

The clip then switched to his waking moments after the surgery, where he picked up the song right where he left off.

"What better way to power through a procedure than singing your all-time favorite rally song?! I'm feeling all better now!" he wrote in the caption. Fans flooded the comments with well-wishes, and delighted in Donny's commitment to his performance.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty He voiced the character from Mulan in 1998

"Donny this proves that you are the sweetest [most] entertaining human, at ALL times! Bless you & sending you love," one wrote, while another added, "Sending you healing energy and so much love!"

"Always clowning around Donny! Even a procedure can't stop you!" said another, while a fourth exclaimed, "Only Donny can still be 'happily' singing – and still sounding good – before surgery! Be and stay well!"

The "Puppy Love" singer's son Christopher also chimed in, writing, "This is quality entertainment right here."

Family ties

© Instagram The 67-year-old is a father of five

Donny is also a proud father to sons Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon and Joshua, as well as a grandfather of 14. Christopher is perhaps the most like his father, with an abundance of musical talent.

After learning the piano as a child and DJing as a teen, the 34-year-old has since released three singles.

He opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his father's incredible legacy, adding that he still had to work hard in the industry despite his famous last name.

© Instagram Christopher is a talented musician like his father

"I still got to work, I still got to put food on the table just like anybody else," he told the outlet.

Christopher appeared on Claim to Fame, and no contestant could guess correctly who his famous relative was. He later shared how lucky he felt to grow up as an Osmond.

"For us, we're very fortunate to have that name. And to have an influence in this world for good," he told Fox13. "But we still have to be super creative." Christopher married his wife, Alta, in 2017, and the couple share three children.

Soulmates

© WireImage The couple have been married for almost 50 years

Meanwhile, Donny celebrated a milestone anniversary with his wife Debbie in May, marking 47 years since he proposed to his longtime love.

"Thank you, Debbie, for saying yes to my proposal 47 years ago and for sharing this incredible and crazy adventure through show business with me," he captioned the post, alongside a throwback photo of the pair.

"You've been more than I could have ever hoped for – my partner, my anchor, my inspiration, and my dear wife."