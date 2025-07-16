Serena Williams wows fans with remarkable body transformation in must-see photos

Serena Williams is once again serving up inspiration, but this time, it's her incredible post-retirement fitness journey that's captivating fans across Instagram.

After an emotional farewell to the courts at the US Open and welcoming her second child in August 2023, Serena has been dedicated to maintaining her formidable athletic physique.

Her recent social media snaps showcase the stunning results of her hard work, leaving followers in awe of her toned body and sculpted abs.

Accompanying one of the powerful images, the sports legend simply captioned: "Working out and working on my angles."

Naomi Campbell was among the first to comment, adding a series of hot flame emojis. One fan remarked: "Sis, You look amazing! You have always inspired me. Just Be."

Another post read: "Amazing transformation Serena!! It felt like when you left tennis you were exhausted and overwhelmed. It couldn't have been easy being a CHAMPION yet still having to deal with the world watching and scrutinizing your every move. I'm so glad you had time to just focus on being the best version of you that you can be and I hope you come back to smash it one more time."

© Getty Serena Williams stuns in yellow Farm Rio dress

Just last week, Serena made a surprise appearance at an intimate afternoon cocktail reception hosted by Evan Ross, Ross Naess and family in the Vesper Bar at The Dorchester.

She wowed in a strappy mustard yellow number from Farm Rio. The chic number featured an asymmetrical neckline, adorned with dramatic, oversized floral appliqués and intricate pleats.

It's an exciting time for Serena, who is teaming up with her sister Venus Williams, where they will soon launch a new video podcast on X.

© Getty Images Serena and Alexis with their eldest daughter

The podcast will centre around guest interviews with "visionaries, creators and rulebreakers passionate about shattering the status quo" to give listeners "a front-row seat into their playful banter and undeniable bond".

"We're so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot," the Williams sisters said in a joint statement, reported Variety.

"This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before."