Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcome their second daughter – check out the reveal

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently welcomed their second child, a delightful baby girl. The couple broke the news via TikTok, with Serena posting a transition video of the family-of-three welcoming their newest member. "Welcome my beautiful angel," the caption read. Check out the adorable reveal below...

WATCH: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby no. 2 reveal

In anticipation of the birth, the globally admired tennis champion utilized her YouTube platform to take fans along on the journey, sharing their reactions when they discovered the baby's gender.

The moment was highlighted by a breathtaking spectacle as a sequence of vibrant lights in the sky formed the silhouette of an envelope, unveiling that they were set to welcome another little girl.

The reveal was made all the more special with the presence of the couple's first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, who at five years old, is already stepping into the role of a doting big sister.

Alexis, the co-founder of Reddit, shared his thoughts on becoming a father for the second time during an appearance on CNN's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace. Revealing his conviction about continuing his journey as a "girl dad," Alexis humorously stated, "So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they're all going to be girls."

The globally-anticipated Met Gala, which takes place on the first Monday of May, was the backdrop for Serena and Alexis's exciting pregnancy announcement. The couple, splendidly dressed in Gucci, graced the carpet in hues of white, blue, and red.

Serena, glowing with motherly elegance, wore a gown that married the classic Chanel silhouette with a mermaid tail in tulle, while also adorning herself with several pearl necklaces. Her baby bump proudly on display, she was complemented by Alexis, who was dapper in a sleek black suit.

In a heartwarming tweet, Alexis shared his daughter Olympia's reaction to the news of her impending big sister status. "Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he expressed.

This joy was beautifully captured in a video Serena posted on her YouTube channel titled "Olympia's Surprise." Serena starts by showcasing her positive pregnancy test, then amusingly shares how Olympia, who at the time was unaware of the pregnancy, had been commenting on her mother's weight gain, even affectionately calling her "fat."

The scene transitions to a heartwarming moment where Serena asks Olympia, "Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother?" This beautiful family moment gives fans an inside look at the shared joy and anticipation of welcoming a new member to their family.

