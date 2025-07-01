Serena Williams kept 'in check' by daughter, 7, who scolds her for outfit choice — watch

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia is growing up fast — and with that comes strong opinions.

The 23-time grand slam winner shares her daughter, seven, with husband Alexis Ohanian, who she married in 2017, and with whom she also shares daughter Adira, who will be two years old on August 15.

And while her daughter was always her biggest cheerleader when her doting mom was still competing in tennis, these days, at least when it comes to her sartorial choices, it seems she's not afraid to call her out, as proven by the hilarious video below.

WATCH: Serena Williams' daughter Olympia interrupts her ab-baring moment

Serena shared the video on Instagram on July 1, and wrote in her caption: "@OlympiaOhanian always keeping me in check!"

"Someone please let her know it's summer?" she added alongside an eye-rolling emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it.

"Well dang," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Sorry Olympia but mama is a hot gal," and: "That hand said aht aht!" as well as: "She was so serious."