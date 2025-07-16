Meet Legend of Zelda's stunning new star Bo Bragson as she makes waves in Hollywood

The wait is over – Nintendo and Sony have unveiled the lead stars of their much-anticipated live-action Legend of Zelda movie. At the helm is none other than the British rising star Bo Bragson, who will take on the role of Zelda Benjamin alongside Evan Ainsworth as Link.

In a social media post on July 16, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto shared a first-look at the young actors in their costumes. "I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san," read the post.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen."

The film is now set to hit theaters on May 7, 2027, after being pushed back from its original March 2027 release date due to "production reasons".

The live-action adaptation of the iconic video game is being directed by Wes Ball and produced by Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad.

© Getty Images Bo Bragason has landed the role of Zelda

With her biggest performance to date on the horizon, HELLO! takes a closer look at Bo’s career trajectory and offers a glimpse into her personal life beyond the spotlight.

© Instagram Childhood Bo was born in Chichester in West Sussex, United Kingdom, in 2004. However, the rising star spent seven years of her childhood in Luxembourg and three in the south of France. Bo returned to the UK with her family in 2014 and they resided in the village of Mere, Cheshire. The 21-year old's talent for performing was evident from a young age and she joined the Knutsford Little Theatre and later the National Youth Theatre during her teenage years. Bo also attended Saturday classes at David Johnson Drama in Manchester.

© Getty Images Past roles Bo is best known for her roles in the BBC One series' Three Girls and The Jetty as well as Disney+’s Renegade Nell. In 2024, she starred in Euros Lyn’s vampire comedy The Radleys. However, Bo's career in the spotlight began as a toddler when she had a minor role in the 2007 French-language film Hidden Love. Her television debut came in 2017 through her role as Rachel Winshaw in Three Girls. The actor is no stranger to the big screen, having starred in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV and Prano Bailey-Bond's 2021 horror film Censor. Bo has also taken to the stage with the adaptation of Force Majeure at Donmar Warehouse. Bo's latest role will be in the BBC One medieval drama King and Conqueror.

© Instagram Social media Aside from her career, Bo regularly posts on her public Instagram account that has over 8,000 followers. She posts stunning selfies and fun moments shared with friends, mixed with promotional shots from her work.

