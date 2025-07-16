Netflix viewers have just weeks to watch Death in Paradise star's 'gripping' crime drama

Netflix viewers have just weeks to watch the "gripping" crime drama, Suspect, before it leaves the streaming platform at the end of the month.

Starring James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Missing You), the six-parter follows veteran detective Danny Frater, who sets out on the devastating mission to find out the truth about his daughter's death.

The series leaves Netflix on 31 July, but before you start binge-watching, here's all you need to know about the show.

What is Suspect about?

The series centres around detective Danny Frater, who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check only to get a devastating shock; the corpse is that of his estranged daughter, Christina.

The synopsis continues: "Danny is traumatised by the news that according to the post-mortem report, she's taken her own life. Danny and Christina had a complicated father-daughter relationship in recent years, but he refuses to accept that she would have ended her own life. He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child."

Through a series of "intense exchanges" with those closest to Christina, Danny learns about his daughter's descent into delinquency.

The synopsis continues: "He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina’s death and what he’s going to do about it."

Who stars in Suspect?

James Nesbitt leads the cast as Danny Frater. He's joined by Imogen King (Clique, Hotel Portofino) in the role of Christina, Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education, Bad Sisters) as Danny's ex-wife, Susannah, and Ben Miller (Death in Paradise, Bridgerton) as Richard, Danny's Detective Superintendent boss.

Rounding out the star-studded main cast are Niamh Algar (Playing Nice, Malpractice), Joely Richardson (The Tudors, The Gentlemen), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn, Too Much), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), and Sam Heughan (Outlander, Party Animals).

The show's second season, which aired in 2024, centres around Anne-Marie's character, Susannah, and her desperate quest for the truth.

What have viewers said about Suspect?

Upon its release on Channel 4 in 2022, viewers hailed the show as "thrilling" with "twists and turns".

One viewer penned on social media: "Thrilling from start to finish! Perfect mix of suspense and family time," while another added: "#Suspect this is so gripping, it's brilliant."

Praising leading star James' performance, a third viewer wrote: "Just finished #Suspect on @Channel4. James Nesbitt was excellent throughout. What an actor. Well worth watching this weekend."

Suspect is available to stream on Netflix until 31 July. Both seasons one and two are available to watch on Channel 4.