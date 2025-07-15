Nathan Fillion makes exciting announcement ahead of The Rookie season 8

While Nathan Fillion is best known for his role as John Nolan on The Rookie, his fans are currently more excited about his appearance in this summer's biggest movie. He stars in Superman, which premiered on Friday, July 11.

And luckily for fans of the comic book legend and the police procedural, Nathan is set to attend the San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

Nathan, Alan Tudyk of Resident Alien, Jenna Davis, the voice of M3GAN, and Devora Wilde will take part in the Funko: Welcome to the Funderdome event on July 24. Fans were immediately excited. One commented: "My first time going to SDCC! Definitely want to go [to the event!]" Another wrote: "Can't wait!!! Now to figure out what time I need to line up!"

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk at the Superman premeire

Nathan's big role

Nathan stars as Green Lantern in Superman, directed by James Gunn. While the film focuses on the iconic super hero, played by David Corenswet, his relationship with Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan, and his rivalry with Lex Luther, played by Nicholas Hoult, the Justice Gang works together to aid Superman.

When asked what would come after Superman, Nathan told CinemaBlend: "In this film, I think we see the Justice Gang dealing with some gigantic, physical threats. [In the next], I would love to see them have to deal with some kind of mystery. Do some detective work. Hit the streets."

© DC The bowl cut in question

Nathan's portrayal of Guy Gardner a.k.a. Green Lantern has received good reviews and some confused looks. In the film, his character wears a comical, blonde bowl cut equipped with bangs. While at the Los Angeles premiere, Nathon told CNN: "I don't think you can do a Guy Gardner without doing the hair. I think it would be a disservice."

"If you see a guy walking down the street with a bowl cut, that guy clearly doesn't give a damn what you think about him," he continued. "And that's Guy. I embrace the bowl cut."

This is Nathan's first time playing a super hero. For the role, he flew. He explained to CNN: "Flying is so fun to watch, it's fun to do, but the harnesses that you have to wear, they're not built for comfort. They're claustrophobic [and] very constricting. I had a first-sized purple bruise on my kidney from one."

© Getty Images Nathan and the Superman cast

Next year, Nathan will reprise his role in the upcoming series called Lanterns, alongside Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre.

The Rookie season eight

While he is celebrating his role in Superman, the eighth season of Nathan's show The Rookie has started filming too. The season is scheduled to premiere next January. Fans should expect to see Nathan mentoring new rookies, clashing with Oscar Hutchinson after his helicopter escape and his role as a dad and husband.

© Disney Nathan has been on The Rookie for seven seasons

Nathan is excited about the next season. After it was announced, he wrote to Instagram: "I've been around long enough to know how truly challenging and rare it is to have a long running show. Thank you all for sticking around for these 7 seasons – it's because of you that we are announcing season 8!!"