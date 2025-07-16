Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's eye-watering combined net worth – 40 years after Olympic gold

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean finished off their farewell tour on Tuesday, with the popular ice dancing pair closing their 50-year career in style.

The pair achieved worldwide fame in 1984 when they won gold at the Winter Olympic Games. The win came off the back of an incredible four world titles, three European titles and a further six British titles. Following their incredible success, the duo became the main judges on Dancing on Ice following its revival; they had previously served as coaches on the series.

Jayne and Christopher will no doubt be looking forward to their retirement, with the pair believed to have a combined net worth of £11 million.

© Shutterstock It's farewell to the ice dancing icons

Jayne Torvill's net worth

© Getty Jayne won Olympic gold with Christopher

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jayne is worth around £5.9 million, a lot of that money will have come from her exemplary skating career alongside Christopher. It's believed that Jayne would pocket around £250,000 for each series of Dancing on Ice.

Christopher Dean's net worth

Christopher has a marginally smaller personal wealth than his skating partner, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting that the star is worth £5.2 million. Much like Jayne, the star has earned his wealth through competitions and Dancing on Ice.

© David Fisher/ITV/Shutterstock Christopher will be leaving ice dancing behind

In 1989, Christopher earned himself a place in the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, cementing his status as an ice dancing legend.

Pair's relationship

Although Christopher and Jayne started skating together in 1975, the pair had previously crossed paths while training with separate partners. Jayne grew up in Nottingham, while Christopher lived on the outskirts of the city, and the pair used the same ice rink to train.

Both Jayne and Christopher weren't getting on with their skating partners at the time, leading coach Janet Sawbridge to pair them up in 1975.

© Ling/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The pair's professional relationship started in 1975

Although Jayne and Christopher have insisted there was never any romance between them, the couple did once share a kiss when they were younger.

Speaking to Radio Times, Jayne confessed: "We did actually kiss once – before we were a skating couple. We were in the back of the bus going to a league match, and it just happened. It was a one-off. We never talked about it afterwards. We laugh about it now."

© Shutterstock Romance never blossomed for the duo

On the High Performance podcast, Jayne joked about the secret to their partnership. "Quite often we get asked, 'What's the secret of your friendship, relationship?'... we never got married," she jested, before Christopher added: "Don't sleep with each other."