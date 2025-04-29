Torvill and Dean break silence on emotional moment before 'scary' fall

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have opened up about the emotional reality of their farewell tour, just days before a shocking fall during a live performance.

The ice skating legends, both in their late 60s, admitted they were becoming more aware of their physical decline and the growing challenges of performing at the high standard they are known for.

A painful realisation

© Shutterstock Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean suffer a fall during one of their routines

In a candid interview with The Express, Christopher, 65, revealed that the pair had recognised their "ease of mobility" was "decreasing all the time".

He explained: "We still feel of a standard that we can go out and perform, but that's decreasing all the time and we wanted to be able to end on a high."

Sadly, just days after the interview, Jayne, 66, suffered a fall during a performance of their iconic Bolero routine at Birmingham's BP Pulse Live Arena.

Christopher rushed to her aid in front of a concerned audience, highlighting just how real their concerns had become.

Aches, pains and the decision to bow out

© Shutterstock Torvill & Dean skate together on the eve of their farewell tour

Christopher also admitted that both he and Jayne now experience "aches and pains" and have had to work harder than ever to stay performance-ready.

He said: "It doesn't get easier, you know – the pains, the aches. We climbed up the mountain, saw the beautiful views, won a few medals and we're able to bow out on our terms. The journey feels complete."

The skating pair had been training since last summer, combining sessions together with individual gym visits to maintain their strength and stamina.

Their decision to end their live performance career with their Our Last Dance tour was based on a desire to leave the ice while still at their best.

A life-changing partnership

© Shutterstock Torvill & Dean skate together

Reflecting on their long careers, Christopher spoke movingly about the huge impact their 1984 Olympic win had on their lives.

He said: "The 1984 Olympics meant everything. You don't realise at the time that four minutes in your career can be so life changing."

Their perfect routine to Boléro at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics earned them not just a gold medal, but a permanent place in British cultural history.

The pair became household names overnight, performing for royalty and even meeting US presidents during their decades-long career.

Sweet memories from their early days

© Getty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the photocall for "Dancing On Ice" 2025 at Bovingdon Airfield Studios

Christopher and Jayne also took a moment to reflect on the early days of their partnership.

Jayne recalled how Christopher dubbed her "the Queen Bee of the rink," while she affectionately called him "the Blonde Prince".

Christopher also revealed that Jayne's skating skills initially left him in awe.

He said: "When you took to the ice, we all had to move out of the way!"

Their mutual admiration blossomed into one of the most successful ice skating partnerships of all time.

Saying goodbye to the fans

© ITV/Matt Frost Torvill & Dean on Dancing on Ice

Despite the aches, pains and challenges, Torvill and Dean’s final tour has been a chance to reconnect with the audiences who have supported them for decades.

The Our Last Dance tour, which began earlier this year, has been filled with emotional performances and standing ovations.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on 11 May, bringing a historic chapter in figure skating to a close.