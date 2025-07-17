Carrie Underwood nurses sick family member after being 'forced out' of family farm

Carrie Underwood has been kept busy on her Tennessee farm in recent weeks, after she was forced out due to an unexpected bee problem.

The American Idol star, who houses an array of animals on the farm, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that one of her brood had fallen ill.

Health woes

© Instagram Carrie shared that her beloved rooster had fallen ill

Carrie shared a selfie with her rooster, who was wearing a blue harness complete with a green bowtie. "Sick rooster in a harness," she wrote in the caption. "I don't think he likes it."

The blonde beauty was glowing in the snap, which saw her get up close to the sick bird while wearing a simple blue T-shirt and a touch of makeup.

Just two weeks prior, she shared insight into her bee saga when a swarm of the insects invaded her garden and forced her out of the area.

© Instagram The singer houses a flock of chickens on her Tennessee farm

"Had to get out of the orchard when the bees started swarming..." she captioned a clip on Instagram.

"They landed on a blueberry bush…maybe we can catch them tomorrow if they're still there," she added, beside a close-up of the beehive.

The "Before He Cheats" singer bought her Franklin farm in 2011 for $3 million, and resides there with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah, 10 and Jacob, six.

Farm living

© Instagram Carrie's orchard was invaded by a swarm of bees

She is the proud owner of a whole flock of chickens and often shares updates on the animals when they fall ill.

"I've got an injured girl in the mini coop. Today they were all on top of it. Weird," she once posted to social media, alongside a snap of her flock sitting atop the coop.

In another update, fans followed along as one of Carrie's chickens was egg-bound - meaning that she couldn't pass one of her eggs - causing her to become extremely ill.

© Instagram The mom of two lives a quiet life on her 400-acre farm

The 42-year-old is proud of her garden, and grows everything from mushrooms to zucchinis to watermelons.

"My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty, it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours," she once wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her progress.

Idol return

© Getty The 42-year-old completed her first season as an Idol judge

Carrie's home update comes after wrapping her first season as a judge on American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about returning for another season, she played coy about her future with the show.

"I don't know!" she said. "There's lots to contemplate."

© Getty Images She won the show's fourth season

Showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels praised Carrie's work in her first season as a judge, after the mom of two won the show back in 2005.

"[Carrie] really had to carve out her own role," Megan told TV Line. "She was stepping into the shoes of a former judge, but she needed to be her own person, and she definitely did that."

"I think she brought a nostalgia factor, and I also like that she brought a little criticism and constructive feedback, which is very much needed," the showrunner added. "She knows back in her day how hard she was pushed every week to become the best. So I think she's brought a lot to the show, and I hope people love it."

To learn more about Carrie's life in Tennessee, watch below...