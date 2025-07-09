Julian McMahon's family break silence following heartbreaking death

Julian McMahon's family have paid tribute to the late actor following his death at the age of 56 in Clearwater, Florida. The Nip/Tuck star passed away earlier this week following a private battle with cancer, and his wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed the devastating news in a statement released on Friday.

On Wednesday, a post was shared to Julian's Instagram account thanking his fans for their supportive wishes over the last few days. The post featured a black-and-white photograph of the Australian-American actor smiling while gazing into the camera. The caption read: "Julian loved @vanmorrisonofficial... For all of those who loved Julian, thank you." The tribute was liked by over 35,000 social media users.

© FilmMagic Julian's wife Kelly announced his untimely death

Julian is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly Paniagua; his daughter, Madison McMahon, whom he shares with his former partner, Brooke Burns; and his sisters, Melinda and Debbie. Kelly called her husband a man who brought "joy into as many lives as possible" in her heartfelt statement.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," she shared. "We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

The couple married in 2014, though this was not the actor's first marriage. Julian was previously married to Dannii Minogue in 1994 after the pair met on the set of Home and Away in 1991. However, the star's split a year and a half later, and Julian was married to Brooke Burns from 1999 to 2001.

Julian gained international recognition in the early 2000s for his iconic role as Dr. Christian Troy in the Emmy Award-winning series Nip/Tuck. The series ran for six seasons and earned Julian a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

© Instagram Julian celebrating the holidays with his daughter

The star was also known for his role as Cole Turner in Profiler and Charmed. Julian was no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and played Dr. Doom in Fantastic Four.

The actor was last publicly seen in March when he promoted his film The Surfer at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

Tributes

Julian’s The Surfer co-star, Nicolas Cage, was among the first to pay tribute to the late actor. Nicolas told Deadline: "Such deeply saddening news. I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.

© Getty Images Nicolas and Julian

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favourites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favourite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh admitted he was "stunned" by the tragic news. "We rode this wave together and I loved him. My heart goes out to Kelly and Maddy," he shared. "Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace."