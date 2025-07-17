Connie Francis' staggering net worth as 'Pretty Little Baby' hitmaker dies aged 87

Connie Francis passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday, with the singer's death being shared publicly a day later.

Connie had an incredible career during her life, with the pop singer becoming the first-ever woman to be the No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 thanks to her song 'Everybody's Somebody's Fool'. She went on to release a string of hits including 'Stupid Cupid', 'My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own' and 'Pretty Little Baby', which has been going viral on social media in recent months.

Understandably, with such an illustrious career, Connie amassed a huge amount of wealth during her life. Find out all about the singer's net worth here…

Net worth

At the time of her death, Celebrity Net Worth reports that the singer was worth £18.6 million ($25 million).

Connie began her career in the 1950s when she appeared on Startime Kids, a television variety show which was broadcast on NBC. Her successful appearance on the show led to a contract with MGM Records, but after disappointing chart results, she was dropped by the label.

© Getty Images Connie rose to fame in the 1950s

A year later, she had a major breakthrough when she performed 'Who's Sorry Now?' on American Bandstand. The recording reached No. 1 in the UK and charted at No. 4 in the United States.

Teaming up with songwriters Neil Sedaka and Howard Greenfield, Connie continued to dominate the airwaves with hits like 'Stupid Cupid', 'Lipstick on My Collar' and 'My Happiness'. A multilingual, she also recorded many of her hits in languages such as Italian and Spanish, becoming a commercially viable artist across Europe and raking in millions.

© Getty Images The star was one of the biggest singers of her era

In the 1960s, Connie also had several acting roles, appearing in films like Where the Boys Are, Follow the Boys and When the Boys Meet the Girls.

However, some of the money she earned came because of a tragic event. In 1974, the singer was raped at the Jericho Turnpike Howard Johnson's Lodge. She later sued the motel chain for inadequate security, reportedly winning a payout of $2.5 million.

Pretty Little Baby

In 1962, Connie released 'Pretty Little Baby' as the seventh single on her eleventh album, Connie Francis Sings "Second Hand Love".

Initially, the song didn't take off; however, in 2025 it started being used in several clips across Instagram and TikTok leading to a surge in popularity. It was reported in May 2025 that the song had cumulatively been streamed 10 billion times!

© Getty Images The star got newfound fame months before her death

Taking to Facebook after the moment, Connie wrote: "The first I learned of it was when [a friend] called to advise me that I had 'a viral hit'. Clearly out of touch with present day music statistics terminology, my initial response was to ask: 'What's that?' Thank you everyone!"

She later added: "I am thrilled and overwhelmed at the success of 'Pretty Little Baby.' I recorded that song 63 years ago and to know that an entire new generation now knows who I am, and my music is thrilling for me. Thank you so much everybody, thank you TikTok."