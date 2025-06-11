Dakota Johnson speaks out on dating red flag — here's what she said

Dakota Johnson, 35, is leaning into hot girl summer. It's reported that she recently broke up with fiancé of eight years, the Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The Materialists star showed her cards to the TODAY team.

In the upcoming film, Dakota plays a matchmaker who gets caught in a love triangle between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. In an appearance on TODAY, co-anchor Craig Melvin asked her and co-star Chris: "If either of you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be the one non-negotiable for you?"

Chris, who married Alba Baptista in September 2023, answered: "Must love dogs. Gotta love dogs. If you're not a dog person, what are we doing?"

© Getty Images Chris, Dakota, and 'Pedro' on the red carpet

Dakota took a different approach to the question.

"Like, not an a--h---?" she answered as Craig's eyes widened. Chris laughed, saying: "That's concise," while Craig noted they'd have to "clean that up for the West Coast feed."

Dakota didn't expand on her answer, she just laughed it off.

© GC Images Dakota has been all smiles on her press tour

The early days of Chris and Dakota's relationship

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was first linked with Chris Martin in 2017. While they kept their relationship private, there were reports they got engaged and weren't in any rush to get married.

In March 2024, Dakota gushed to Bustle about watching Chris on stage: "I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don't know how to explain it. I feel like, I don't know…I'm watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing."

The now former couple dated in private bliss for years. But both of their families enjoyed their relationship.

© Getty Images Dakota and Chris were first seen on a cozy dinner date in LA

Dakota's mom, Melanie Griffith, said: "I adore him!"

Chris's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, told Harper's Bazaar: "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Settling down

In January 2021, Dakota and Chris moved in with each other to a mansion in Malibu and both enjoyed the quiet, California life.

"We've been together for quite a while," Dakota told Elle. "We both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

During their relationship, Chris continued to travel for work. In October 2021, he seemed to give a shoutout to Dakota from stage. Right before singing 'My Universe," he said: "This is about my universe, and she's here."

© Getty The actress is single once again

The breakup

While the couple seemed to get along great, they were plagued with breakup rumors. And finally, this month, they have officially ended their relationship. Dakota was spotted in New York City without her engagement ring, and as she told TODAY, is not looking for a--h---s!