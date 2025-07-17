Apple Martin breaks mom Gwyneth Paltrow's strict rules on rare Hamptons outing

Apple Martin hit the streets of the Hamptons over the weekend and defied her mother Gwyneth Paltrow's strict food rules by grabbing takeaway pizzas, proving that her approach to wellness is decidedly more casual than the actress'.

The 21-year-old was glowing as she entered an Italian restaurant in a white tank top paired with denim shorts and red ballet flats. She wore her long blonde locks down on the errand, looking just like Gwyneth in the summer sun.

Clean eating

© Instagram Apple broke Gwyneth's clean eating rules with a takeaway pizza

Apple, who is studying law, history and society at Vanderbilt University, grew up with a clean eating mindset thanks to her mother, who has followed the Paleo diet for years.

Gwyneth shares Apple and son Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin, and opened up her children's relationship with healthy eating in an interview with E! News in 2022.

"[Moses is] 16 and he will barely let me give him a vitamin...so it's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space," the Shakespeare in Love star said.

© Instagram She shares her kids with Coldplay rocker Chris Martin

"I try not to force anything on them. They were raised in an environment where wellness is important, and they will adopt what they choose to, or not. They have free will," she continued.

"My philosophy is in the house, I try to have healthier things around. But they have free will, and when they're out of the house, I'm sure they go for the Oreos and the McNuggets. More power to them."

The 52-year-old recently made headlines when she admitted on her podcast to being "a little bit sick" of the Paleo diet, which she has sworn by for years. After "eating very, very healthily", Gwyneth shared that she had begun to introduce "a little pasta" and other foods like sourdough bread and cheese into her diet.

Figuring it out

© Instagram Gwyneth always encouraged her kids to eat healthy

Apple, who lives in her own apartment near Vanderbilt, revealed to Interview that she had fallen in love with cooking after moving out of home.

"Oh my god, this is my favorite part about living alone in an apartment, is that I get to cook all the time," she told the publication. "I make phenomenal garlic bread. Out of this world. I also love making Caesar salad, but from scratch—dressing and croutons."

The college student shared that despite her brief foray into the spotlight, she now preferred to lead a quieter life and work hard at her studies.

© Corbis via Getty Images Apple is focused on her studies at Vanderbilt

"I was really discouraged from doing anything in the public eye," she told Interview. "Also, I was like, 'I don’t think we need another celebrity child in the world.' I just try to do what feels right and block out anything regarding me in the news to the best of my ability…I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out."

She added that it had been difficult to receive the criticisms of her nepo baby status after she attended a Chanel show in 2023.

"Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you," she explained. "So, I've stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself and I know that if I see stuff that isn't true and that's really upsetting to me, I'm going to be like, 'Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.'"

