Chris Martin spotted with rarely-seen son, 19, amid Dakota Johnson split reports
The "Clocks" singer shares kids Apple and Moses with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Chris Martin stepped out with his lookalike son Moses in New York City on Monday, just weeks after reports emerged that he had split from his longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

The Coldplay rocker looked relaxed and content with the 19-year-old as they walked the streets of the Big Apple. 

Chris and Moses looked so alike during their NYC stroll

Chris wore navy pants and a matching shirt paired with a black blazer for their afternoon stroll, while his rarely-seen son donned a tan sweater over a white shirt, paired with blue-gray trousers and brown boots. 

Moses was the spitting image of his dad thanks to their similar statures, brown-blonde hair and facial features.

Calling it quits

The couple have reportedly split after eight years

Just weeks prior, news broke that Chris and Dakota had split after eight years together. The pair shared an on-and-off-again relationship and even sparked engagement rumors in 2020, before reportedly calling quits in June. 

While they kept their romance mostly under wraps, the 35-year-old actress grew close to his two children over the years and had embraced the role of stepmother.  

"I love those kids like my life depends on it," she told Bustle. "With all my heart."

A blended family

Gwyneth and Chris have perfected the art of co-parenting

Chris shares Apple, 21, and Moses with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he was married to from 2003 to 2016. 

The pair have maintained a famously amicable co-parenting relationship in the years since, and she even posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to him. 

"To the fathers who've shaped my life and our family—kept us steady, made us laugh, and shown up endlessly with so much heart. Happy Father's Day," she wrote, alongside photos of Chris with their children. 

Making Mom proud

The actress shared a touching tribute for her son's birthday

The Goop founder recently celebrated Moses' 19th birthday with a touching Instagram post, sharing how much she had been missing her son since he moved out to attend university. 

"Happy birthday @mosesmartin," she wrote alongside a series of photos from a Facetime call between the two. "Honestly, you are a dream come true."

She continued: "You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented."

"I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy."  

Quality time

Chris shared that he was "sad" to be an empty nester

Meanwhile Chris enjoys spending quality time with his son by embarrassing him in public and pulling pranks on him. 

"My favorite new thing to embarrass my son is, if we're walking down the street and someone comes up to us and they say, 'I'm sorry to disturb you while you're with your son,' I say, 'That's not my son. That's my partner,'" he told Rolling Stone"Yeah, I like [my kids] a lot. I think they are mine, to be fair." 

Apple is studying at Vanderbilt University, while Moses is settling in at Brown in Rhode Island. Chris' newfound status as an empty nester has left him with mixed emotions, as he revealed to Rolling Stone. 

"It's sad. That's the only word," he said. "But of course, it'd be weirder if they were still like, 'I can't leave.' Then you'd be more worried."

To learn more about Chris and Dakota's private romance, watch below...

