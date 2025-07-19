Mariska Hargitay has 'no words' in emotional update about husband Peter Hermann

Mariska Hargitay has been married to Peter Hermann since 2004, and he still manages to surprise her two decades later.

The Law & Order: SVU star, 61, was left with "no words" after her husband gave her a gift to remember on her 60th birthday last year.

Big surprise

Mariska previously revealed that Peter surprised her with her late mother, Jayne Mansfield's, grand piano to mark her milestone birthday, and recently, she shared the emotional story behind his big reveal.

During a Q&A at a special screening of her documentary, My Mom Jayne, at the HamptonsFilm's SummerDocs series on Thursday, Mariska recalled that she initially feared for her life after Peter's attempt to surprise her.

© Getty Images Peter surprised Mariska with her late mom's piano

Mariska explained that she had just finished the last day of filming the documentary in Los Angeles when Peter called her and said: "There's an Uber outside. I need you to get in the car."

After some hesitation from her, she recalled Peter saying: "I need you to listen to me. Do as I say and get in the car. It's an Uber."

Mariska admitted that she was "so mad" when she eventually got in the car, but started to "get scared" when she checked the locations of Peter and their three children, but they were turned off.

© Getty Images Mariska joked that she thought Peter was going to 'whack' her

The actress said she thought she was being taken to Los Angeles International Airport, but began to suspect the worst when the driver kept going to a landmark she didn't recognize.

"I'm sure that my husband's gonna have me whacked," she remembered thinking. "I'm so scared. I was like, 'I did nothing but be a perfect wife!'"

Mariska then arrived at a warehouse where she found Peter with My Mom Jayne co-producer Trish Adlesic, and a cameraman, who captured her reaction when Peter unveiled Jayne's piano.

© Getty Images Mariska said she had 'no words' to describe Peter's gesture

Talking to the audience, Mariska admitted she had "no words" to describe how receiving such a thoughtful gift made her feel. "It was so magnificent. It was one of the best things in my life," she said.

"It was a reclamation," Mariska added. "It was everything that I wanted – and it was a surprise, so it was extraordinary. It's still like a dream come true. It's magic."

© Instagram Mariska and Peter married in 2004

Mariska and Peter have been married for almost 21 years after meeting on the set of Law and Order: SVU in 2001 when he guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, after just over two years of dating.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter share three children

In 2006, they welcomed their son, August. 18. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt their daughter, Amaya, 14. Within six months, they adopted their third child, son Andrew, 13.

Mariska previously revealed that it was "always part of the plan" for her and Peter to adopt, telling Good Housekeeping: "August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give."