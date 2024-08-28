Mariska Hargitay is radiant in wedding photo as she marks milestone 20th anniversary with Peter Hermann

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Mariska Hargitay, her husband Peter Hermann and their family.

On Wednesday, August 28, the couple marked the milestone 20th year since their 2004 wedding.

Since tying the knot, the Law & Order: SVU actress and the Younger actor have welcomed three kids; they first welcomed son August, 18, in 2006, followed by Amaya Josephine, 12, who they adopted in 2011, and later Andrew Nicholas, also 12, adopted four months later.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, Mariska took to Instagram and shared a rare photo from their wedding, which took place in Santa Barbara, California, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

In the grainy, black-and-white portrait, Mariska looks stunning in a strapless white gown with a ruched, sweetheart bust, and she is cheering while holding hands with Peter as they come out of the church.

Though she only wrote "XX" in her caption — kisses — fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and wish them a very happy 20th wedding anniversary, with Mariska's bestie Ali Wentworth first writing: "Happy everything you two! Love having a front row seat to this love story!!!!"

Others followed suit with: "May God always bless your union. You are wonderful!" and: "Absolutely magnificent. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO YOU BOTH," as well as: "And your love story continues. Congratulations."

Mariska and Peter first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU, when he began guest starring as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt."

She added: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

It has been a year full of milestones for Mariska, who earlier this year also celebrated not only her milestone 60th birthday, but also the 25th anniversary of SVU. Her character Olivia Benson, who she has starred as for over 500 episodes, now officially stands as the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.

During a recent interview with People in honor of the landmark season, she reflected on the show's 25th anniversary, and explained that there are two ways she sees the milestone. "One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way," she said. "I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time."